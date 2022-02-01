The first two free Xbox Live Gold games for February 2022 are now available

You can now start downloading the first batch of the free Xbox Live Gold games from the Games With Gold program from February 2022 (one day early!), which are the Broken Sword 5 game (Xbox One) and the Hydrophobia game (Xbox 360). ). Both titles are available now from the Microsoft Store (links at the bottom of the page) or by manually searching your console.

Keep in mind that all titles are backwards compatible and work perfectly on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X consoles. So make the claim below and guarantee these games soon:

Broken Sword 5 – the Serpent’s Curse (February 1-28)

From multi-award winning Revolution comes the latest mystery in this beloved adventure puzzle series. Playing as intrepid American George Stobbart and sassy French journalist Nico Collard, you find yourself on the trail of a stolen painting – and a murderous conspiracy. A conspiracy whose roots lie in mysteries older than the written word…

Hydrophobia (February 1st to 15th)

Hydrophobia™ is a third-person survival adventure set in a floating city, where terrorists take control and heroine Kate has to overcome her frightening childhood memories and fight back using all her skills and knowledge as a systems engineer. Hydrophobia offers fast-paced action and breathtaking visuals; Engage in mind-blowing “flow combat” where emergent gameplay results in a never-before-seen experience. Unleash fires of floating oil, electricity and the power of water itself to wipe out your enemy while uncovering the terrible truth of the Malthusian agenda; Save the world, kill yourself.

You can download both games from the following links on the Microsoft Store:

Note: If Hydrophobia is still not showing as “FREE”, you can also get it from the Xbox 360 store:

Are you going to download any of these games later today? Let us know in the comments.