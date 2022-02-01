The importance of including Burnout in the ICD 11



Occupational stress has been discussed for decades and has been referred to as a public health problem. Faced with the exhausting demands of the work of health professionals, several studies developed mainly by public universities in the country emerged. Burnout syndrome appears as one of the most studied occupational diseases linked to stress. Characterized by emotional exhaustion, depersonalization and decreased personal fulfillment in response to stressful stimuli in the chronic phase, burnout syndrome is described in the literature as one of the diseases that most affects health professionals. Nurses, doctors, students, teachers and other professionals linked to health work suffer from the disease.

The phenomenon is common among professionals and depends on public and private university studies and researchers so that we can have data on the illness, so perceived in common sense. Currently, burnout syndrome has become a disease in the international classification of diseases (ICD). The International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems, known as the ICD has a new edition known as the ICD11. In this new version, we have the burnout syndrome as one of the new diseases that affect the individual in the workplace. The inclusion is a huge gain because until now, not being part of the old ICD 10, it was not possible to have compulsory notification. Until then, the health ministry could not accurately count the number of professionals affected by the disease.

Impact

Even though it is not a reportable disease, burnout syndrome has taken many workers away from their jobs in recent years. Leave has increased by more than 100% each year since 2017 in Brazil. With the pandemic, the number of professionals affected by the syndrome has been increasing every year, and it is important to note that after more than two years of the pandemic we can have an abrupt increase in the syndrome, a result of the wear caused by the intense dedication of health professionals. Some research reveals that about 1/3 of professionals suffer from the disease. And the case is serious in Brazil, which in ranking among the eight countries that have the most burnout, is ahead of Chinese and North Americans, only behind the Japanese who suffer the most from the disease, which can affect 70% of workers. .

Burnout syndrome is characterized by emotional exhaustion, depersonalization and decreased personal fulfillment. It is a common phenomenon among many professionals and affects professionals exposed to stress. The professionals most affected by the syndrome are teachers, police officers, public transport drivers and health professionals, especially nurses. Professionals who have more contact with people are the most affected and, in addition, those who are subject to heavy workloads and little economic and social recognition. Nurses, during the Covid-19 pandemic, were at the forefront of care, being exposed to fear of contamination, low pay, vulnerable working conditions and superhuman workloads. For this reason, it must be a population that should receive attention from the health authorities.

Final message

The inclusion of burnout syndrome in the ICD-11 is a powerful instrument for recognizing the problem, contributing to private and public institutions for the detection of vulnerability of their professionals’ illness, thus providing opportunities for the construction of new health promotion activities. and prevention of illness of its professionals. The gateway to the health service, especially primary care, gains great possibilities, as it will be able to identify people with burnout syndrome in the community, in the territory, and provide care for the person, the family and build strategies in the workplace for the decrease in risk factors for burnout syndrome. In addition, it can become an instrument for the creation of public health policies, in the sense of looking more specifically at vulnerability and the affected population, thus modifying work practices that can make workers ill.

