‘They killed here as they kill in my country’, says mother of Congolese Moïse Kabamgabe

Ivana Lay, mother of Congolese Moïse Kabamgabe, who was murdered in Rio de Janeiro, gave a statement to Rafael Nascimento de Souza of the Extra newspaper. She spoke about the brutal crime committed against her son.

What does the mother say about the Congolese’s death?

“We lived in a region of the Democratic Republic of Congo where there is war. A civil tribal war between the Hema and the Lendu. We are Hema. It all started when my older children were very small. This ethnic war had disputes every week.

I don’t know how it started. These two tribes, to this day, are problematic. In that war, they killed my mother, my relatives, my whole family. They continue to this day, and every day there are deaths. It still lasts in Congo. His father and many relatives disappeared because of this dispute.

In my mind, I had to flee to Brazil to calm down. We came here in 2014. My children started to study.

They arrived here small. Moïse (Mugenyi Kabagambe) arrived here at the age of 11, on February 15, 2011. He came first.

In all these years, my son became a Brazilian. All of his was from Brazil. He knew how to work in Brazil, he made many friends.

We arrived here and Brazilians have always been good people. But today, I don’t know anymore. Moïse worked in this tent before the pandemic and during the pandemic.

I knew everyone there locally. They knew my son and took his life. If there was a problem, they couldn’t kill him. Moise knew everything on the beach. When they wanted something, they called: ‘Angolan, Angolan’.

That day, Moïse left the house to work and said he would take the money. On Sunday, he had told a friend that he would take the money he made in two days, to buy some things to drink with his friends.

I think it would be beers or something. I think he went to complain, and they beat him. Five people beat him.”

