‘This is called strategy’, she says

The singer’s interview anita the famous American presenter Jimmy Fallon generated many memes and comments from his fans on social networks. It was Anitta’s third time on the talk show, but this is the first time she will be interviewed. Previously, the Brazilian had made musical presentations of her singles.

She has just released the song and the music video for “Boys don’t cry”, with a different aesthetic from what she usually presents, with a rock and emo vibe.

Most of the comments praised the Brazilian singer’s achievement, highlighting the importance of this moment for her international career, one of Anitta’s projects. But the singer also decided to shield herself from possible criticism from the Brazilian public about her subjects and posture.

“In the beginning of my career, I always in interviews and in any show I went to, I brought my most extroverted, funny, fun side, what polemicizes more, what talks more nonsense, which yields more on the internet, memes, funny and futile things. Why? Because I was starting and it brought visibility to me. Over time, I was able to show other sides of me, which is what you know, of business women”, explained the singer, on Instagram.

Photo: reproduction

She showed concern in the Brazilian public pointing out that she could talk about more serious matters.

“The interview was super funny, I talked a lot of nonsense. Yes, because I’m starting and this is the kind of thing that yields and that brings engagement, that makes people call me again and again, because it’s fun. Over time, obviously, I will be able to have space to talk about the more serious things, the more serious side of Brazil and my career”, she continued, who thanked her fans, noting that they are not the ones who make these criticisms.

“This is called strategy, things come with time. Entertainment and fun are expected of me. And that’s what I’m going to deliver”, she concluded.