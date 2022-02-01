Tietê River overflows and causes flooding in the interior of SP | Itapetininga and Region

The city of Tietê (SP) released this Tuesday morning (1st) a new alert to drivers and families living near the Tietê River.

According to the Civil Defense, the intense rain that hit the region caused the flow of the river to increase, causing flooding on Avenida Beira Rio and the bridge in the Santa Cruz neighborhood.

Also according to the Civil Defense, between Sunday (30) and Monday (31), the Tietê River registered an increase of nine meters and, as of this Tuesday, it foresees a reduction in volume.

Avenues are flooded after the Tietê River overflows — Photo: Personal Archive

It is worth mentioning that the city hall had already issued an alert asking for special attention from the Civil Defense and Secretaries of Security, Services and Social Assistance for possible floods in the city.

Until 12:00 pm on Monday (31), the flow of the Tietê River was 700 cubic meters per second, while normally, as determined by the TV HASthe flow is 140 cubic meters per second, five times lower.

In Salto, where the Porto Góes Hydroelectric Power Plant is located, the storm caused flooding and residents were left stranded in Vila Nova and the Pedregulho neighborhood.

Tietê’s city government reported that heavy rains with winds have already caused numerous occurrences in the city, such as traffic lights that broke down and trees toppled.

According to the municipality, the waters of the Tietê River also flooded the Estádio do Comercial, Rua da Bomba and the access to Fazenda Esplanada Mandissununga. In the Pilões neighborhood, residents were left stranded.

Tietê River overflows and leaves residents stranded in Tietê — Photo: Personal Archive

Increase in the flow of the Tietê River worries residents and authorities — Photo: Tietê City Hall/Disclosure

