TIM, Claro and Vivo now own Oi: see what changes!

An alliance formed by Claro, TIM and Telefônica (owner of Vivo), bought Oi Móvel for R$16.5 billion in an auction that was approved this Monday (31) by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel). From now on, the three telephone companies will share the management of the Rio de Janeiro telecom, which was in the process of judicial recovery.

Domain of cell lines

Currently, around 80% of the mobile cellular networks are managed by Claro, Tim and Vivo. Oi held 16% of the market. With Anatel’s approval, the three will now have more than 96% of the lines.

Within the approval, Anatel required compliance with several requirements by the three operators, mainly in relation to Consumer Law.

Within the timeframe agreed with Anatel, the three cellular operators committed to creating a communication plan with a timeline for the number migration process.

To this end, they will create communication channels to clear up consumer doubts, as well as open the right to choose plans and services that are the same or similar to those offered by Oi. portability at any time.

Oi’s debts exceed R$ 65 billion; part of this amount will be paid with the money raised from the sale of the operator through the auction held in December 2020. Image: Fernando Dias Fotografia/Shutterstock

Automatic migration of loyalty or collection of contractual charges are prohibited by Anatel due to the breach of contracts of users of Oi Móvel products, which includes combos. Companies should follow the following recommendations:

submit a plan for transferring Oi’s mobile numbers;

be up to date with state, municipal and federal tax authorities;

to end, within 18 months, the frequency overlaps;

presentation of commitments that make it possible to meet the goals of the General Plan for Universalization of the sector;

presentation of guarantees referring to the scope commitments still pending fulfillment.

Understand the recovery process

The sale of Oi Móvel was closed in December 2020 in an auction that was part of the operator’s judicial recovery process. The value was fixed at R$ 16.5 billion.

The funds acquired will be used by Oi to pay debts, which total more than R$ 65 billion. Despite Anatel’s approval, the process still needs to be approved by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade).

