Tite indicates selection with changes and without Real Madrid players against Paraguay: ‘There is common sense’

In a press conference this Monday (31), Tite preached common sense and recalled that some of the players called up will return to the field for their clubs this week.

This Tuesday (1), from 9:30 pm, at Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte, the Brazilian Team back to the field for south american qualifiers and face the Paraguay, for the antepenultimate round. In a press conference this Monday (31), the technician Titus indicated a Brazil with lots of lineup changes.

Preaching the good being in his speech to justify the changes, the commander of the selection recalled that some players called up will return to the field by their respective clubs this week and that is why it is necessary to have a game of waist. Tite also indicated that in this cake of spared athletes, will be the trio of Real Madrid, formed by Casemiro, Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo. Suspended, Eder Militão was in the group, but was cleared to return to Spain earlier.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of watching sports. Subscribe now.

On Thursday (3), from 5:30 pm, with live broadcast by ESPN on Star+, the Real faces the Athletic Bilbao, at San Mamés, for the quarterfinals of the King’s Cup. Therefore, if they play this Tuesday, the Merengue trio that are in the selection will not have enough time to recover before the match in the Basque Country.

“No institutional agreement exists [com os clubes]. There is only common sense, I have the ability to look at calendars. Knowing which day one plays, which day the other plays. Knowing that PSG play on the 5th, Atlético on the 6th, and Real on the 4th. I have to have common sense, discernment, be understanding. You can’t play on the 1st, 2nd and 4th in the Copa del Rey. And then you have to know that… you have to discern, but no agreement”, he began by saying.

Still on the possible lineup against Paraguay, Tite did not go into many more details, however, he also indicated that he will send a team full of young people to the field at Mineirão.

“When he feels supported and encouraged, and I’m talking about the athlete and the commission, the possibility of performance is better. When he goes to a place that embraces and encourages, he performs better. I look at Juninho [Paulista] and by Caesar [Sampaio]. You feel confident. It’s not about being perfect, but courageous about taking the initiative. I’ll take it socially. It’s a way for the team and these young people, and there will be a lot of young people, to feel confident. May the yellow shirt be responsibility, but trust“, he continued.

In addition to Éder Militão, the coach of Hopscotch still won’t be able to count on the sides Emerson Royal, expelled against Ecuador, and Alex Sandro, who tested positive for COVID-19. in the back, Gabriel Magalhães, of Arsenal, should be the substitute to finally make his debut in the selection. On the right side, Daniel Alves will win the spot, while on the left it will be Alex Telles, of Manchester United, the holder.

Isolated leader of the qualifiers with 36 points and still undefeated in the dispute, Brazil will only return to the field at the end of March, for the last two matches against Chile (at home) and Bolivia (outside), on the 24th and 29th, respectively.