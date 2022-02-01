Titles, good audience and little doubt: Palmeiras says goodbye to the fans before the Club World Cup | palm trees

Palmeiras will play this Tuesday, against Água Santa, at 7 pm, at Allianz Parque, for Paulistão, their last game before traveling to the United Arab Emirates, on Wednesday, for the FIFA World Cup.

The club expects the crowd to show up in good numbers to say goodbye to the cast – around 17,000 tickets were sold until Monday afternoon.

1 of 2 Abel Ferreira talks with the Palmeiras squad before training at the Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco Abel Ferreira talks with the Palmeiras squad before training at the Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco

Coach Abel Ferreira made this request to the Palmeiras after Saturday’s game, against São Bernardo, and the board even lowered the price of tickets.

Palmeiras should go to the field with their starting lineup to face Água Santa. The only absences will be Weverton and Kuscevic, who are with the selections of Brazil and Chile, respectively.

The main team was spared last Saturday. Thus, if these athletes are not used this Wednesday, they will not play an official game for two weeks until the World Cup debut, on the 8th.

Palmeiras travels Wednesday to compete in Abu Dhabi World Cup

According to the schedule established by the coaching staff, this would disrupt the pace of play for the main players. That way, fans will be able to see the holders on the field.

This team should even be used in the Club World Cup debut. At this point, there is little doubt in Abel Ferreira’s team.

The only position that seems open at the moment is the right side, with the dispute between Marcos Rocha and Mayke. Other than that, the coach has given clear signs of who are the starters.

Verdão should go to the field against Água Santa with Marcelo Lomba, Gómez, Luan and Piquerez; Marcos Rocha (Mayke), Danilo, Zé Rafael and Gustavo Scarpa; Raphael Veiga, Dudu and Rony.

The trip to the United Arab Emirates will take place next Wednesday. The team trains in the morning and heads to the airport directly from the Football Academy.