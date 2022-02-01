Tom Brady officially retires from the NFL and talks about physical and mental challenge during 22 years in the sport

The Tom Brady era in NFL. This Tuesday (February 1st), the legend of American football and the sport as a whole confirmed the information of the last few days and officially said goodbye – on Saturday 29 January, the ESPN added that the star had decided to retire.

In a long text on social media, the greatest Super Bowl champion in history, with seven titles and at 44 years of age, detailed the reason for the stop. Among other things, he spoke of physical, mental and emotional challenge during the 22 years of activity in the biggest and premier oval ball league in the world. See an excerpt below.

“I’ve always believed that football is an all-or-nothing proposition. If you don’t have a 100% competitive commitment, you won’t succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game,” said Tom Brady, who followed:

“There is a physical, mental and emotional challenge every day that has allowed me to maximize my greatest potential. And I’ve been doing my best for the last 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.“

Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL Getty Images

The NFL’s Greatest Champion

Of the 22 years of activity, 20 were with the New England Patriots, the franchise with which he won six rings, and another two, the last, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers., the team in which he won his last title, in the 2020/2021 season – there were incredible ten league decisions. To give you an idea of ​​the size of the athlete in the sport, he has more NFL achievements than any team (the biggest winners are the Patriots themselves and the Pittsburgh Steelers, each with six honors).

Brady says goodbye as the greatest and most successful football player in history, perhaps one of the greatest athletes as well.

In addition to the seven Super Bowl titles (in editions XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLIX, LI and LIII), he, who is married to former Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen, won 3 MVP titles of the season and 5 Super Bowl MVPs. , was in 15 Pro Bowls and set several records. Among them, career passing yards (84,520) and rushing touchdowns (624). The three SBs Brady lost, all to the Patriots, were the XLII (2007/2008, to the New York Giants), XLVI (2011/2012, again to the Giants) and the LII (2017/2018, to the Philadelphia Eagles).

This season, he was eliminated with the Bucs in the second round of the playoffs by Los Angeles Rams, which will compete in Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals on the 13th, with live broadcast by ESPN on Star+ and full coverage in ESPN.com.br.

In November 2021, ESPN released the documentary series about the star’s career, called ‘Man In The Arena – Tom Brady’, a detailed work that remains available by ESPN on Star+.