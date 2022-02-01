Topic #634: Life in Ukraine waiting for the Russians | The subject

For the past 9 months, the country has been witnessing the displacement of a contingent that today totals more than 120,000 soldiers on its borders. In recent days, Washington’s threats to Moscow have also escalated, Vladimir Putin’s defiant rebuttals and the head-to-head of European leaders (more exposed than the US to the consequences of an eventual lack of control in the region). But what about the Ukrainians? Do you consider the invasion imminent? What do you think about being the scene of a conflict in which the interests of the great powers clash? “A phrase that circulates here is ‘if we are afraid, they won’”, says Globo correspondent Pedro Vedova, special envoy to Kiev. “It’s a country with more mental toughness than you can imagine.” The situation is different, he explains, in areas already occupied by Russian or pro-Russian forces. “In eastern Ukraine, it’s not so much a question of whether or not there’s going to be an invasion. It’s whether or not it’s going to be worse than it is now.” In the conversation with Renata Lo Prete, Vedova also talks about the unpopularity of the government of Volodymyr Zelensky and the economic difficulties that the country is going through. “Before the 2014 uprising, 12% of Ukrainians were in favor of NATO (US-led military alliance). Now more than half are.”