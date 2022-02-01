Toyota disguises exhaust pipe after criticism

You flex engines arrived on the market in 2003 bringing a great innovation: the possibility for the driver to fuel the car with Gasoline, ethanol or a mixture of the two in any proportion, offering savings.

The technology won the hearts of Brazilians, but almost two decades after its launch, many still have doubts about this type of engine. The most common is if he needs to “get used to” ethanol if the car is filled up beforehand only with Gasoline, and vice versa.

Everton Silva, director of technological trends at the Automotive Engineering Association (AEA), explains that these vehicles have the so-called “fuel learning”, since the engine’s electronic central has several calibration maps for different levels of ethanol at Gasoline, in addition to 100% ethanol.

When this transition is made more smoothly – you had half a tank of ethanol and completed with Gasoline, for example – the engine adapts more quickly.

If the tank is almost empty of Gasoline and you complete with ethanol, the change will be more abrupt and the control unit will need more time to adjust, so it is good to drive about 3 kilometers, more or less, for this process to occur.