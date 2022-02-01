Toyota works on a 2023 Corolla Cross exhaust

Toyota seems to be ready to defend the title of “liar of the year” in 2022. After taking the “Golden Pinocchio” award for the launch of the Corolla Cross, the Japanese brand decided to correct one of the car’s many problems by making a real workaround. The rear muffler, which stood out for being visible below the bumper, was painted black to camouflage and draw less attention.

But the backyard solution of the world’s largest automaker becomes even worse: to save a few bucks on the production of a car that sells for an initial price of R$ 161,990, Toyota painted only half of the Corolla Cross’s rear muffler in black. The photos are by journalist Marlos Ney Vidal, from Autos Segredos, who has already registered the Corolla Cross 2022/2023 at a Toyota dealership.

Half painted rear muffler (Photo: Marlos Ney Vidal | Autos Segredos)

It would be possible to fix the damper problem more elegantly by positioning it, like the Corolla Cross in other countries, parallel to the rear bumper.

Painting it black to disguise an aesthetic flaw in its cars is nothing new for Toyota: it already did it on the late Etios’s wheel arch.

Brazilian Corolla Cross is worse

It is worth remembering that this is not the only archaic solution found in the Corolla Cross: the pedal-operated parking brake is worthy of pickup trucks from 30 years ago, while the brand, in other markets – such as Europe and the USA, offers the parking brake with activation. electric.

The European market also gained an exclusive panel, which features a 12.3-inch screen instead of analog instruments combined with a 7-inch screen used in the Americas. The multimedia center is also different and uses a larger screen, with 10.5 inches.

Even the commendable safety package on the Corolla Cross manages to be better for Old Continent consumers: the pre-collision system received more advanced oncoming car detection; adaptive cruise control has lane keeping assistant and license plate reader; and the car has the new airbag that is between the two front seats, to prevent the collision between the passengers.

And that’s not all: even the hybrid version is more powerful in the European Corolla Cross, in addition to having an all-wheel drive option – the same happens in the USA.

Finally, compared to the Corolla sedan, the SUV also has a disadvantage: the rear suspension is of the torsion axle type, while in the hatchback, it is the sophisticated Mutilink.

Understand what led the SUV to be the lie of the year in 2021:

disguise yourself

Apparent rear muffler has been criticized since the SUV’s launch (Photo: Toyota | Disclosure)

As Toyota made official the workaround on the Corolla Cross 2023 exhaust, those who have the brand’s SUV can adopt the same solution and even do a better service, as they can paint the whole part and not just half: a can of matte black spray paint resistant to high temperature costs on average R$ 15.

Corolla Cross among the best sellers

Corolla Cross: sells more than the sedan, which is a superior vehicle (Photo: Toyota | Disclosure)

Apparently, Toyota has this attitude of little regard for Brazilian consumers, because it knows them. Even with archaic solutions and being an inferior product to the sedan that gave rise to it, the Corolla Cross closed the year 2021 as one of the best selling cars in Brazil.

Overall, the sedan with which it shares a name and platform was even superior, with 34,108 cars sold at retail throughout 2021. But the Corolla Cross sales started in April and, in those nine months, there were 32,702 units for individuals, surpassing the relative in the monthly average.