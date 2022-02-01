TudoAzul offers 8 points per real spent at Casas Bahia

THE All blue is offering 8 points per dollar spent at Bahia houses. The offer – valid until Thursday (3) – is exclusive to purchases of products sold and delivered by Casas Bahia and payments made with credit card or bank slip.

bonus

8 points per dollar spent: all customers.

Conditions

Offer Eligible Products: Items sold and delivered by Casas Bahia.

Payment method: credit card or bank slip.

Marketplace products (which are not sold and delivered by Casas Bahia) accumulate 1 point per real. Points will be credited within 15 (fifteen) business days after receipt of the product(s). They will be valid for 24 months from the credit date. Qualifying points for tier upgrades will be counted at the standard ratio (15:1) over the partnership’s standard parity only, therefore, bonus points will not be considered for tier qualification counts.

How to participate

Access Casas Bahia through TudoAzul; Click on “Buy Now” Choose the desired product; After completing the order, click on the TudoAzul logo in the “Accumulate benefits in your purchase” field and then click on “Accumulate Points”.

purchase example

When selecting a product, you can see, in the upper right corner, the amount of points you will receive:

Still, we advise you to take pictures or record your computer screen during the purchase process. That way, if a problem occurs, you can appeal and guarantee the correct credit of your points. We have a complete tutorial teaching you how to do this.

Comment

The offer is not as attractive as the previous ones, but it may interest those who need to buy a product at Casas Bahia immediately and cannot wait for more advantageous accumulation opportunities at TudoAzul.

Thinking of taking advantage? Access Casas Bahia through TudoAzul.

We are going through a delicate moment in the aviation and tourism sector in general. Analyze advertised promotions and don’t make impulsive decisions. Consult our posting policy during the coronavirus pandemic.