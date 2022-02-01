Unimed Child Care in Parnaíba is already working | SOS Unimed

Unimed Teresina now has a 24-hour Emergency Care for Children in Parnaíba. The unit is already working to assist beneficiaries of Unimed Teresina and Intermed, in addition to private service. The Pediatric Emergency Care is the first in the city to operate 24 hours a day and was born from a partnership between the health plan and the Marques Basto Hospital and Maternity Hospital.
The Pediatric Emergency Service is the first in the city to operate 24 hours a day. — Photo: Paulo Sergio
The inauguration took place last Friday (28) with the presence of leaders of the Unimed Teresina System and local leaders, such as the mayor of Parnaíba, former governor Francisco de Assis Moraes de Souza, Mão Santa, and representatives of the City Council. .
The vice-president of the Unimed Teresina System, cardiologist Newton Nunes Filho (CRM-PI 2419), said that the inauguration is a milestone for the city: “The Children’s Emergency Care adds to the Adult Emergency Care offering quality hospital care and excellence for the people of Parnaíba. This is part of our strategy to expand health care in the region. It is a pleasure for us to contribute to the growth and health of the city”.
The inauguration was attended by directors of the Unimed Teresina System and the Marques Basto Hospital. — Photo: Paulo Sergio
The superintendent of Unimed Teresina, the mastologist and obstetrician Elisa Rosa Nunes (CRM-PI 1959) also said that the inauguration materializes a search for excellence in health care. “Service to Unimed Teresina beneficiaries in this region, which is so lacking in this service, demonstrates the commitment we have in the search for a quality service. This brings tranquility and security to Parnaibanos and visitors who have the agreement”.
The president of Hospital and Maternity Marques Basto, Mirócles Veras, detailed the structure of the Children’s Emergency Care. “We set up a large and complete structure with six beds for observation. Of these, two are for high-risk patients. We have a medical office, a screening center, a nebulization center, an exam center and all the necessary structure to serve the children of Parnaíba and region”, he highlighted.
24-hour Children’s Emergency Service is located in the Center of Parnaíba. — Photo: Paulo Sergio
Unimed’s Pediatric Emergency Department in Parnaíba attends urgent and emergency cases in children up to 12 years old. The structure includes 24-hour urgent and emergency laboratory and diagnostic imaging tests, as well as a team of pediatricians, clinical doctors and nursing professionals specializing in child care.
Hospital Unimed Primavera
Technical Director: Dr. Rafael Correia Lima (CRM-PI 3681)
Unimed Islets Unit
Technical Director: Dr. Alberto Monteiro (CRM-PI 3032)
Children’s Emergency Care – Parnaíba
Technical Director: Edgard dos Santos Verás Júnior (CRM-PI 2278)