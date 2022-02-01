Unofficial port of Zelda: Ocarina of Time for PC gets first trailer

First demo arrives now in February

If you play on PC and are a fan of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Timand, the only way to play is by emulation. Now fans of Nintendo’s iconic title have been working on port to pc about two years ago. After convert the original game to C code through reverse engineering, the port is already at 90% and now it has a launch trailer.

The trailer actually features random snippets with nothing to show that it was actually being played on PC, except for the slightly better graphics, due to the higher resolution and 16:9 image. The video description says that the port will have widescreen support, higher resolutions and 60FPS. “All content shown is 100% real and the project is almost fully playable,” according to the video’s description.

In an interview with Videogame Chronicles, Vertigo, one of the creators of the port, said that a first playable version will be available in February. This version will still have small glitches and will be muted. The developer was also part of the creation of the Super Mario 64 PC port, which even had links dropped by Nintendo shortly after the PC version of its game was released.

Even with legal actions, Super Mario 64 for PC continues on the internet and there are even mods with new character models, in addition to graphical improvements in general. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time port is being developed using the same techniques used in the Mario game. Link can be controlled by an Xbox controller, or keyboard and mouse, if the player prefers. The same goes for the Super Mario 64 port.



A final version of the Zelda: Ocarina of Time PC port is expected in April. The team is still working on final polishes, fixing graphical errors and they still need to work on all the sound part of the game, which is being left for last.

It’s no longer news to almost anyone that Nintendo doesn’t like to be tampered with with its intellectual properties. The Super Mario 64 port has already got Big N on high alert, and it’s definitely eyeing the The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time port.

