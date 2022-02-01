Unvaccinated overwhelm hospitals; health professionals are attacked

PT website

Bolsonaro’s irresponsible insistence against collective immunization of the Brazilian population in the fight against Covid-19 is overloading health units and professionals, who deal with the numerous daily cases of contamination by the Ômicron variant.

Currently, the largest number of cases of patient hospitalization due to Covid-19 or the new Ômicron variant are mostly unvaccinated people and, to a lesser extent, partially immunized, with only one dose of the vaccine, or two.

Faced with this pressure scenario, different from what was registered during the previous phases of the pandemic, cases of violence by patients and family members against health professionals began to occur.

Over the weekend, regional and national media reported several cases of health professionals who denounced a wave of verbal and physical aggression in various regions of the country.

In Goiás, the city government released a note of repudiation against the aggression of a couple to a doctor, who was wounded in the face, and said that it is taking the necessary legal measures.

“We strongly repudiate the aggressions suffered by our employees, committed to the work of saving lives, and we show solidarity with the teams and family”, highlights the city hall.

In the emergency room of a public hospital in Maceió (AL), another doctor and her colleagues attend to patients with two security guards at the office door.

“People kick and knock on the door, scream, threaten the team. Some behave in an animalistic way with exhausted professionals, who have been working non-stop for two years in this pandemic, often with a tripled workload to occupy the space of colleagues who are sick”, she says.

In Florianópolis (SC), at the Praia dos Ingleses health center, a nurse was punched in the eye earlier this month when trying to break up a fight between patients that started because the two doctors at the post interrupted care for a few minutes to try to stabilize a seriously ill patient brought in by ambulance.

In Rio de Janeiro, a nurse also had to call the Military Police after suffering physical aggression. According to him, the verbal abuse became routine.

“People call us bums, they say they pay our wages. They arrive when the unit is already closed and they want to be tested, they scream, they curse.”

In an interview with Folha de São Paulo, at a UBS in the west of São Paulo, a family doctor said he lost count of the times he was threatened with death and aggression since the beginning of this year. “The user comes and threatens to catch you at the end of the shift. It’s usually the healthy guy [saudável]troublemaker, 20, 30 years old, who wants to get ahead of others and doesn’t accept that other people have more priority.”

Protection for health professionals

The coordinator of the National Health Sector of the Workers’ Party (PT), Eliane Cruz, warns about the importance of protective actions for professionals, who were valued and admired at the beginning of the pandemic. Now, deniers of the pandemic are ruining the Unified Health System (SUS).

“The health network is not a battleground between users and health workers, with physical and verbal aggression, arrests and ridicule from this workforce dedicated to the health of the Brazilian people. The health network is the place for reception and health care. The enemy is another, the enemy is Bolsonaro and the denialists who ruin the SUS, deny the pandemic and deny financial resources the proper quality and offer of protective actions and health recovery, with adequate funding for basic actions and hospital support and ICU for Covid and for elective care (repressed demand accumulated in the last two years)”.

The Center for Monitoring Public Health Policies and the National Health Sector of the PT issued an official note demanding that the Ministry of Health fulfill its role and protect the lives of SUS workers.

check out the note in full below.

Alert: The pandemic is not over!

“For the distribution of PPF-2 masks (NR-95), in health units, mass vaccination and protection of the health and life of SUS workers”

In the current health and political scenario of the pandemic, the advance of Covid 19, driven by the Ômicron variant, indicates an increase in contagions and deaths, whose analysis and intervention capacity are deeply compromised due to the data blackout by the Ministry of Health that has lasted two years. months, which further impairs health care projections and planning. Monitoring the current behavior and trends of the pandemic for the coming months is essential to guide the necessary actions and our political stance.

Faced with this fragile situation in life and health, our political action will focus on demanding that the Ministry of Health fulfill its role. We must encourage mass vaccination campaigns for all age groups (including Brazilians who have not yet taken any dose or who have only taken the first dose of the vaccine), involving and mobilizing health managers and social movements, in opposition to denialist action, which has been carried out by denialists through the use of social media, pamphlets and calls on sound cars against vaccination. Above all, it is necessary to ensure that children are vaccinated, opposing Bolsonaro’s criminal anti-vaccination stance.

We want SUS to guarantee access to PPF-2 (NR-95) masks, for the proper protection of the population. The values ​​for the acquisition of this fundamental item for individual protection have come out of the workers’ pockets, and this is unfair. This necessary protection must compose the public budget and be included as a basic item to be offered free of charge by the SUS.

The implementation of an effective testing policy should allow access to tests for the entire population, with ample availability in Basic Health Units and in emergency/hospital services. In the same way as masks, the expenditure of own resources for access to tests affects the income of families and becomes unattainable for most Brazilians.

We are also mobilized to demand that the Ministry of Health guarantee funding and transfer resources so that states and municipalities can guarantee the provision of protective actions and health recovery, with adequate funding resources for basic actions, hospital and ICU support. for Covid, as well as for elective care (repressed demand accumulated in the last two years that has severely penalized the population and put their lives at risk)

It is necessary to install the CPI to investigate the data blackout and demand the correction of serious problems in the health information system that are preventing the analysis and monitoring of the pandemic.

It is also essential to give due political weight to the External Commission on the Coronavirus and the unfolding of the CPI of Covid 19, in the actions of denunciation and mobilization of society in the real face of the pandemic.

In these actions, the necessary solidarity with health workers should be highlighted. It is imperative to reduce the work overload, physical illness and mental health and deaths of those who have been fighting Covid for two years. We must fight for the approval of the PL of the nursing salary floor and the dignified journey of psychology, which are being processed in the National Congress, and fight PEC 32.

The health network cannot become a battleground between users and health workers, with physical and verbal aggression, arrests and ridicule from this workforce dedicated to the health of the Brazilian people. The enemy is another. The enemies are Bolsonaro and neoliberalism that ruin labor ties through the privatization of health, of Social Organizations, which in the management of health services include our financial resources and reduce the real ability to guarantee the health care that we are able to offer. by SUS.

Public Policy Monitoring Center – Health

National Health Sector of the PT

From the Newsroom, with information from G1 and Folha de S. Paulo