URGENT: Camaquã confirms two new deaths from Covid-19

This Monday, January 31, the city of Camaquã confirmed two new deaths from Covid-19. The new epidemiological bulletin from the Municipal Health Department, issued by the Epidemiological Surveillance, confirmed the death of a 57-year-old man and an 82-year-old woman.

During the weekend, 226 new cases of the disease were recorded. Even with the new cases, the number of actives dropped from 923 to 343.

The new patients are between 2 and 87 years of age.

With the new cases, the city reached 11,243 confirmed cases, with 10,739 patients having already recovered from Covid-19.

There are 348 patients with flu symptoms being monitored by the Epidemiological Surveillance of the Municipal Health Department.

So far, there have been 161 deaths related to the disease.

admissions

The city had an increase in hospitalizations at the Nossa Senhora Aparecida Hospital (HNSA).

Currently, the city has twelve patients hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds of the HNSA and three patients in the clinical beds.

vaccine for children

The Municipal Health Department announced this Friday, January 28th, that the scheduling of pediatric vaccination against Covid-19 in Camaquã will follow the guidelines of the State Government. Children aged 5 and immunosuppressed will be scheduled to receive the Pfizer vaccine and children aged 6 to 11 will be given the Coronavac vaccine.

The new guidelines will be followed from this Friday, as the last shipment of Coronavac was 800 doses. Therefore, those responsible will not be able to choose which immunizer the children will receive.

The schedule for vaccination continues to be done exclusively by WhatsApp, through the number 51 9276.7253. Appointments are made from Monday to Friday, from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.

Those responsible must forward the following information through the WhatsApp number informed:

Child’s health condition (comorbidity or disability)

Full name

Child’s CPF

CPF of the person responsible who will accompany

Children must be accompanied by a guardian on the date and time stipulated on the day of booking. The application takes place in an exclusive room in the Municipal Health Department building, at Rua Bernardo Vieira Dias, 485, in the morning.