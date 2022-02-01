US acts to get Bolsonaro to cancel trip to Russia due to crisis in Ukraine – 01/31/2022 – World

The United States has been pressing the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to cancel the Brazilian president’s trip to Moscow, scheduled to take place in mid-February, in yet another move to try to isolate Russian leader Vladimir Putin amid an escalation of violence. tensions on the border with Ukraine.

American diplomats expressed concern about the timing of the visit. In the White House’s assessment, Putin’s reception of Bolsonaro would send the message that Brazil supports the Kremlin’s actions in Eastern Europe, lending legitimacy to something the US considers a violation of international law.

For the Joe Biden administration, the cancellation would be another way of showing Putin that he will face diplomatic isolation if he does not reduce the military presence on Ukrainian borders. The same message was transmitted to Argentina, whose president, Alberto Fernández, is visiting Russia this week.

The crisis was triggered after the Kremlin mobilized 100,000 to 175,000 troops in areas close to the borders with Ukraine. The US and allies of NATO, the western military alliance, accuse Putin of preparing an invasion of the neighboring country, as he did in 2014 when he annexed Crimea.

Moscow, for its part, rejects the expansion of NATO into territories close to Russia and wants the guarantee that Ukraine will never be part of the group. Putin denies any intention of promoting a military invasion.

According to interlocutors, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during a phone call this Sunday (30) with Chancellor Carlos França, raised again concerns that Bolsonaro’s trip to Russia could be interpreted as a sign that Brazil is taking a side in the conflict.

Although in the conversations there is no explicit request to cancel the agenda, the American arguments make it clear that Washington is acting so that the trip does not go ahead and is at least postponed.

Also according to people who follow the theme, the Itamaraty has highlighted to American interlocutors that the visit to Moscow will not represent Bolsonaro’s support for either side. They also state that the president’s meetings will focus on the extensive agenda of Brazil’s bilateral relations with Russia —a partner of the BRICS (a bloc also formed by India, China and South Africa)—, which have nothing to do with the geopolitical situation in the country. east of Europe.

Brazilian diplomats say that, so far, there is no willingness to cancel the trip to Moscow.

This Monday (31), in an interview with TV Record, Bolsonaro adopted the speech of the chancellery and said that he does not intend to deal with the Ukrainian crisis with Putin. “We hope that everything will be resolved in the greatest atmosphere of tranquility and harmony, Brazil is a peaceful country. Obviously, if this matter [crise na Ucrânia] comes to the agenda, it will be from President Putin. Not on our part,” said the Brazilian leader.

Bolsonaro’s invitation to go to Moscow and Brazil’s recently initiated mandate on the UN Security Council (United Nations) put Itamaraty on Washington’s radar in the effort to isolate Putin. Blinken, for example, discussed the matter with France in a previous phone call on January 10th.

In addition to expressing fear about the trip, the head of American diplomacy asked in this Sunday’s conversation that Brazil join the United States at the United Nations and vote for holding, this Monday, a meeting at the body on peace and security in Ukraine. Russia, with the support of China, was against the meeting. However, ten collegiate members (including the US, France, UK and Brazil) voted in favor of the summons. India, Kenya and Gabon abstained.

As at least nine votes were needed to guarantee the meeting, the Americans got the call they wanted.

During the session, Brazil’s ambassador to the UN, Ronaldo Costa Filho, made a speech in which he tried to balance the two sides of the dispute, without aligning himself with one or the other. The country is against intervention in internal affairs and threats of aggression against a nation, but it is also opposed to unilateral sanctions – as the Americans and allies have signaled they may adopt against Russia.

“The prohibition of the use of force and the peaceful resolution of disputes and the principle of sovereignty and territorial integrity and the protection of human rights are pillars of our collective security system. Brazil also emphasizes the need for good faith in order to address the legitimate security concerns of all parties, including those of Russia and Ukraine,” said the Brazilian diplomat.

Sought, the US embassy in Brasilia said that the US and several other countries are concerned “about the destabilizing role that Russia is playing in the region [Leste Europeu]”. “The US, Brazil and other democratic nations have a responsibility to uphold democratic principles and protect the rule-based order, and to reinforce that message to Russia at every opportunity.”

Tensions between the two countries were also clear in altercations in the speeches of their representatives at the UN during the vote in the Security Council. US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield called Russian threats provocative. “Our recognition of the facts on the ground is not provocative,” she defended. “The provocation is from Russia, not from us and other members of this Council.”

The diplomat also accused Moscow of preparing an offensive against Ukraine by deploying more than 100,000 troops on the border with Ukraine and Belarus – where the Russians intend to deploy another 30,000 men in early February.

Russian Ambassador Vassili Nebenzia, for his part, replied that there is no evidence that the country plans military action against Kiev. “Our Western colleagues are talking about the need for de-escalation. However, first and foremost, they themselves are causing tensions,” said the diplomat.

According to him, his country is not afraid to discuss the Ukrainian issue, but does not understand the reason for the meeting, as Moscow has never confirmed how many troops it has deployed to the border.

China, which denies having tried to interfere in Russia’s geopolitical and military decisions, although the two countries have strengthened ties, defended the urgent need “for silent diplomacy, not megaphones”, as defined by Ambassador Zhang Jun. , France, UK and USA, the country has veto power in the Council.

Also on Monday, Washington confirmed that it had received a rejoinder to messages it had sent in writing, at the request of Moscow, with responses to Vladimir Putin’s demands. Commenting on the cable, a State Department spokesperson limited himself to telling Reuters that the country remains committed to dialogue and that it would be unproductive to negotiate this matter in public.