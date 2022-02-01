US and Japan team up to beat China in tech race

6G technology is a new battleground for world powers. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

6G will be used for the realization of fully autonomous cars and factories;

Nations boycotted China on 5G development;

Huawei, Alibaba and Tencent are among the top Chinese firms eyeing the new generation of technology.

The race for the development and implementation of 5G technology was won by China, through Huawei. More and more countries around the world are opening up to the installation of towers from the Chinese telecom company.

It cannot be said that it was an easy competition, especially with the sanctions applied by the United States and the United Kingdom in order to delay the giant.

However, the race for 6G has already started and other world powers do not want to lose the podium to China again.

That’s why the United States and Japan are announcing a partnership to try to beat China in developing the next generation of communication technologies. The information is from the Japanese newspaper Nikkei Asia.

The idea, according to the newspaper, is to allow the commercialization and availability of technology created in Japan. For this, the government will create a consortium with technology companies to develop the new technology together.

Japan will also provide investments and financing, valid for four years, for research and development of products with the new technology.

In addition, the manufacture of specialized semiconductors needed for 5G and 6G networks would be carried out by the government-linked National Institute of Information and Communication Technologies of Japan.

6G technology

6G technology promises extremely higher speeds than 5G, reaching 1 Terabyte per second, about 100 times greater than 5G.

Experts believe that the uses of the new technology will be able to bring about truly autonomous cars, factories that do not need workers, in addition to acting in human telecommunications, such as cell phones.