US and Russia exchange barbs at the UN over the Ukraine crisis | World

Russia and the United States clashed this Monday (31) at the United Nations Security Council over the concentration of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine, while the West intensifies threats of sanctions to avoid a conflict in Europe.

As tensions escalate, the United States is ready to debunk any “disinformation” from Moscow at one of the highest-profile United Nations sessions in years.

The meeting, convened by the United States, comes amid growing fears of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine, despite the Kremlin strenuously denying it.

In a statement published after the meeting began, US President Joe Biden warned Russia that a departure from diplomatic channels will have “severe consequences”.

“If Russia is sincere in addressing our respective security concerns through dialogue, the United States and our allies and partners will continue to participate in good faith,” Biden said in a statement.

“If, instead, Russia chooses to distance itself from diplomacy and attack Ukraine, Russia will take responsibility and face swift and severe consequences,” he added.

Russia tried to stop the 15 Council members from giving the go-ahead to that meeting, with accusations by Russian ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya that the United States is trying to “generate hysteria”.

But Washington’s UN ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Moscow’s troop buildup justified the session and Russia’s attempt to block it was rejected by 10 of the 15 members.

“This is the biggest (…) troop mobilization in Europe in decades,” said the ambassador. “And as we speak, Russia continues to send more troops and weapons” to bolster them.

She told the Council that Russia’s military buildup added to the “aggressive rhetoric” the country has used since it invaded Crimea in 2014.

He accused Russia of planning to send 30,000 troops to Belarus in the coming weeks as part of its threats to Ukraine.

In parallel with the UN meeting, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will have a further telephone meeting on Tuesday with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, the latest in a series of diplomatic contacts between Moscow, Washington and Brussels over Ukraine, ahead Europeans’ growing concern about security.

The United States and its allies are joining forces to prevent a possible invasion of Ukraine. On Sunday, Washington and London warned that in the event of an invasion, Russia would be punished with new and “devastating” economic sanctions.

The chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee warned that it is imperative that Washington send a strong message to President Vladimir Putin that he would pay a heavy price for an eventual aggression.

In London, Foreign Minister Liz Truss said the UK was preparing sanctions that “go far beyond” economic sanctions against Russia.

In response, Moscow on Monday accused British authorities of preparing an “open attack on Russian companies”. “The Anglo-Saxons are tremendously intensifying tensions on the European continent.”

Convoy of Russian armored vehicles on a highway in Crimea, a region of Ukraine that was invaded and annexed by Russia in 2014, in a photo taken on January 18, 2022. Russia has more than 100,000 soldiers, with tanks and other heavy weapons, close to the border with the neighboring country, in what Western countries fear could be a prelude to a new invasion. — Photo: AP

Analysts warn that any sanctions that affect Russian banks and financial institutions would not only have repercussions on Russians’ daily lives, but also have consequences for large economies and not just European ones.

While trying to avoid the worst, Western leaders have increased military aid to Ukraine.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who plans to speak to Putin this week, announced that London was preparing to offer NATO a “major” mobilization of troops, weapons, warships and planes.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Sunday thanked the growing military support and supported the British diplomatic initiative.

security requirements

The deterioration of relations between Moscow and the West, at their worst since the Cold War, has contributed to fears in Europe that it could lose access to Russian gas supplies in the event of an invasion of Ukraine, prompting them to prepare alternative plans.

Attention is focused on a meeting this Monday between President Joe Biden and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, who is an emir of Qatar, an ally of the United States and one of the three largest oil exporters in the world.

A Russian T-72B3 tank fires during military exercises in the Rostov region of southern Russia, near the Ukrainian border, January 12, 2022 — Photo: AP

Russia has repeatedly denied its intention to invade Ukraine. On Sunday, he said he wanted a “respectful” relationship with the United States.

Referring to the presence of NATO troops near its border, Moscow again demanded security guarantees from Washington and the US-led military alliance.

This includes a guarantee that NATO will not admit new members, especially Ukraine, and that the United States will not establish new military bases in countries orbiting the former Soviet Union.