US government to review agreement between Activision and Microsoft

Activision Blizzard was acquired for nearly $70 billion by Microsoft, and the acquisition garnered attention for its values, but there’s a lot more involved in the process. According to Bloomberg, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the US agency responsible for regulating this type of negotiation, will review the contract between the companies.

The commission will work without the US Department of Justice on the case — something typically unusual, according to the website. The FTC will carefully study the impact of the transaction between the companies to see whether, when completed in 2023, it will comply with competition laws.

Even before this review became official, analysts were already predicting a possible intervention, especially if Activision Blizzard plans an exclusivity for the Call of Duty franchise. On Sony’s consoles, for example, the series’ games are often among the most downloaded.

Despite Xbox boss Phil Spencer guaranteeing the release of COD on PlayStation, Bloomberg presented a source saying otherwise. Warzone 2 and two more IP games will still be available for Sony, but after 2023 nothing is guaranteed.

“Do you really want a PS5”? Store warns customers about Microsoft buying Activision

The possible exclusivity of Call of Duty resulted in an unusual situation in France. A retailer has placed a sign in the PlayStation Devices section warning consumers about purchasing Activision Blizzard telling them to choose the console carefully. Look.