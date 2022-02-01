Value consultation opens on February 1st, says Caixa; see how to consult

Caixa will release this Tuesday, February 1st, the official amounts that each worker has to receive from the Pis/Pasep salary allowance for the 2020 calendar. entitlement to the allowance, which can reach R$ 1,212.00, depending on the number of months worked in 2020.

Even though some workers have had access to the values ​​since January 23, the Caixa reiterated that the consultation will be released to all beneficiaries on February 1 . The government informed that the allowance will be paid to 22 million workers in the private sector (PIS) through Caixa and also to 1 million in the public sector (PASEP) at Banco do Brasil.

After the release of the Pis/Pasep 2022 calendar, the consultation to find out who will be entitled to the allowance was made available. Historically, the Pis/Pasep allowance was paid over 12 months, starting in the second semester and extending to the first semester of the following year. Now, it will be released from February to March.

Check out the excerpt where the president of Caixa, Pedro Guimarães, talks about the release of the consultation together with the Minister of Labor and Welfare, Onyx Lorenzoni:

Even with the change in the deposit period, the rules and the way to receive the allowance remain the same. Payments for the 2021 calendar will only occur in 2023.

Who receives the Pis/Pasep

To be entitled to the Pis/Pasep allowance in 2022, it is necessary to have worked for at least 30 days with a formal contract in the base year of 2020. In addition, you must meet the following requirements:

Be registered with PIS/PASEP for at least five years;

Have received average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages during the base year (2020);

Have exercised remunerated activity, for at least 30 days, in the base year considered for calculation;

Have your data informed by the employer (Legal Entity) correctly in the Annual Social Information Report (RAIS).

For workers who were waiting for the release of the double salary allowance (for 2020 and 2021), the government informed that the payment will only correspond to the first year due (2020). The benefit for the year 2021 should only be released next year, according to the new schedule adopted by Codefat.

The minimum wage rose in 2022, thus, workers will receive the salary bonus with a R$ 112.00 increase. In 2022, the value of the Pis/Pasep allowance may reach up to R$1,212.00 for those who worked the 12 months in 2020. See the table with proportional value for each period worked:

Proportion (months worked) Allowance amount in 2022 1 BRL 101.00 two BRL 202.00 3 BRL 303.00 4 BRL 404.00 5 BRL 505.00 6 BRL 606.00 7 BRL 707.00 8 BRL 808.00 9 BRL 909.00 10 BRL 1,010.00 11 BRL 1,111.00 12 BRL 1,212.00

See ways to consult Pis

There are several ways to do the PIS consultation in February. Caixa’s president, Pedro Guimarães, reinforced that all information will be available through various government apps, namely:

Caixa Trabalhador application (see below how to download);

Digital Work Card Application (CTPS);

Caixa Tem app;

Portal Gov.br.

One of the easiest ways to access PIS information is through Digital Job Card application. In the digital CTPS, the worker will be able to consult information on the employment contracts, the average salary, period worked and the Pis or Pasep number. The CTPS application is available for download in the Android or IOS version.

Another way to find out if you will be entitled to the salary bonus is by calling channel 158 of the Ministry of Labor and Welfare.

Workers can also access the Caixa Econômica Federal website, where the consultation is done by CPF or NIS number.

The same query can be made in the Worker Cashier applicationavailable for download in app stores for Android phones [clique para baixar] and also for iPhones (iOS) [baixe aqui].

For public servants, the Pasep can be consulted using the CPF or the Pasep registration number on the Banco do Brasil website. Enrollment in Pasep can be checked in the server’s Work Card.

Consultation is also available by telephone at the Banco do Brasil call center at 4004-0001 or 080007290001 or by calling Alô Trabalhador at number 158.

The calendar for knowing the date on which the money will fall into the worker’s account has already been released. It follows the order of the worker’s birth month. Check out:

*Due to the rains that affected several municipalities in the states of Bahia and Minas Gerais, the withdrawal of the Pis/Pasep allowance will be released to all residents of these cities on February 8, regardless of the schedule and the birthday month..



Caixa announces payment dates for the Pis allowance in 2022. Image: Caixa.

The Pasep will begin to be paid by Banco do Brasil as of February 15th. This group will also continue to receive according to the final digit of the NIS, as in previous years. Check the schedule for public servants: