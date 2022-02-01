Viçosa recorded one more death and another 392 cases of Covid-19 this Monday (31)

The Epidemiological Surveillance publishes the 572nd Epidemiological Bulletin of Covid-19, referring to January 31. 793 coronavirus detection tests were carried out, with 401 results being negative and 392 positive. One death and 212 discharges were recorded.

A 101-year-old woman died as a result of Covid-19, this Monday, 31. The patient residing in Viçosa, vaccinated with one dose, had been hospitalized since January 28 in a Covid clinical bed.

Now, Viçosa counts 13,926 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 11,620 people having recovered from the disease. There are 2,161 active cases and 145 deaths recorded.

The Epidemiological Surveillance also counts 110 cases under investigation, with 98 people awaiting PCR test results by the Health Department and another 12 are monitored. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 55,399 cases have already been ruled out.

HSJB (Hospital São João Batista) has 10 Covid CTI beds and occupancy is 60%. Five patients are hospitalized from other cities and a positive patient from Viçosa, 90 years old, vaccinated with two doses.

The HSJB offers 12 clinical beds where eight positive patients from Viçosa and four from other municipalities are hospitalized. Of the eight positive patients in Viçosa, one, aged 102, has already received three doses of the vaccine; five patients, aged 37, 53, 67, 84 and 96 years old, were vaccinated with two doses of the immunological; one patient, 56 years old, has received, for the time being, the 1st dose; and one patient, 85 years old, without vaccination data.

At the HSS (Hospital São Sebastião), there is a positive patient from Viçosa and one from another municipality hospitalized in pediatric beds. There is also a positive postpartum woman from Viçosa hospitalized in an obstetric clinical bed. A 25-year-old patient with no vaccine data.

Anyone who has flu-like symptoms should contact (31) 3899-5294, from 7 am to 5 pm.

Source: Viçosa City Hall