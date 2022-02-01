Want to leave Spotify? See other music streaming options – Link

List of apps gives you alternatives to exit Spotify

Spotify has been the target of a boycott in recent days: artists such as Neil Young and Joni Mitchell removed songs from the platform in protest at the company’s conduct in removing content with misinformation about covid-19. For those who want to follow the same path and leave the app, there are a number of music streaming services on the market that can serve as alternatives.

Amazon Music, Apple Music, Deezer, Tidal and YouTube Music are some of the options for you to continue having your musical experiences and listening to your favorite shows. In addition to different subscription prices, each application has exclusive content, such as podcasts, radio and music sessions recorded in its own studios.

Below, see details about the platforms.

Amazon Music

Amazon Music is Amazon’s music service for Amazon Prime subscribers, which also includes services such as Prime Video – the app is available for Android and iPhone.

The platform offers over 90 million songs and many podcasts. One of the differentials is the transmission of live programs from other platforms such as Twitch, and the reproduction of podcasts from other services such as Globoplay. There’s also exclusive content from Amazon, which includes in-studio artist music sessions and podcasts like This world is lostwith production Porta dos Fundos.

The service is exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers, which costs BRL 10 per month.

Apple Music

Apple Music is already installed on the iPhone. On Android, you need to download the app from the Play Store app store and then access the platform with an Apple ID – you need a phone or tablet with Android 5.0 or later.

The app also has recommendations based on the user’s music tastes and favorite artists. In addition, it has exclusive content on its own radio, with programs that play live all day, such as The Zane Lowe Show, At Home With Disclosure and The Ebro Show, all with times available on the app. In addition, the platform offers interviews with artists, which are available in the form of audio and video.

In Apple Music, the session is also available Neil Young Lives Herwhere you can find the entire discography and some special interviews with the artist.

To access Apple Music content, you must subscribe to one of the three available plans: Individual (R$17), Family (R$25) for up to six simultaneous users or University Student (R$8.50 + Apple free TV). All packages have more than 75 million songs and high audio quality, in addition to not displaying advertisements and offering the option to listen to music offline.

Deezer

Deezer is available for download on both Android and iPhone. In the bottom bar of the app, there is the option to search for new songs or podcasts and to check the tracks, programs and radios that you have added to your favorites. The platform offers notifications about the user’s favorite artists, as well as preference options that can be changed in the settings.

The app offers exclusive content in a session called Deezer Originals. There, you can find musical recordings made at Deezer studios and also exclusive podcasts, such as the children’s title Word Sung in Stories it’s the bouncing, which brings memes and gossip that are booming on the internet. Like Spotify, the app creates personalized playlists according to the user’s musical taste. In it, you can find Neil Young’s 53 albums, which can no longer be found on Spotify.

The platform offers three types of subscriptions, all with one point in common: during the first two months of subscription, the user pays BRL 0.90, and then starts paying the fixed price of the chosen plan. The Premium plan (R$ 24.90) gives access to more than 73 million songs, thousands of podcasts, radio stations and personalized playlists, without advertising between tracks, with the option to listen to music offline and enjoy high quality audio. The Family package (R$39.90) offers the Premium features but with the ability for six accounts to use the app simultaneously. There is also the HiFi plan (R$39.90), which features high-fidelity sound technology as a differential.

Tidal

Available for download on Android and iPhone, Tidal is distinguished by its sound quality, by far the best among music platforms.

For those who enjoy podcasts, the downside is that the platform only offers original productions – there is no room for programs that are also in competition. Still, the titles are interesting, like the speak outa program that brings LGBTQIA+ representation, the speak upin which black men and women talk about their difficulties as racism in society, and the In Conversationwhich features interviews with artists.

As with the other services, there are playlists created according to the user’s taste and also a library to store favorite tracks and programs. It is possible to download music and video clips to listen offline – another differential of the service is the display of visual productions. On Tidal, you can also find all 53 Neil Young albums.

The plans are just two. Tidal HiFi (Individual for BRL 27 or Family for up to five users for BRL 42) offers more than 80 million songs and 350,000 ad-free videos with HiFi sound quality. Tidal HiFi Plus (Individual for R$54 or Family for up to five users for R$83) offers all the benefits of the first plan, but with the difference of giving 10% of the amount paid to the artists the user listens to the most.

YouTube Music

YouTube Music is YouTube’s music service for Premium subscribers, which also includes ad-free video services on the main platform – the app is available for Android and iPhone.

The platform has over 70 million songs, including exclusive songs recorded live and in the studio. You can find the entire discography of all your favorite artists, including Neil Young’s, with all 53 discs and more live specials.

The YouTube Premium subscription costs BRL 27.90 per month.