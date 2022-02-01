What are the 5 cheapest zero km cars in Brazil







5 cheapest cars in Brazil Photo: Car Guide / Publicity

In times of economic instability, the demand for cheaper cars on the market grows. At the same time, factors such as the semiconductor crisis and constant increases in car prices have also reduced the options for entry-level models in Brazil. Currently, there is only one zero km option with prices below R$ 60 thousand. But what are the most affordable cars in Brazil?

To find out this answer, we selected the five cheapest cars for sale in Brazil, considering the prices of the cheapest versions available on the automakers’ websites, without distinction of body, engine and manual or automatic transmission. Versions and prices intended for the PCD public, however, were not included in the list. Check out:

5th place – Hyundai HB20 – R$ 70,590

Opening the list, the fifth place is for the Hyundai HB20. In the Sense entry version and with Black Onix paint – the only free paint option – the hatch produced in Piracicaba (SP) costs R$ 70,590. This version is equipped with a 1.0-liter naturally aspirated engine with 80 hp and 110 Nm, and a 5-speed manual gearbox. Without options, the HB20 reaches R$ 103,490 in the top-of-the-line Platinum Plus version, which features a 1.0-liter turbo engine with 120 hp and 172 Nm associated with a 6-speed automatic transmission.





Hyundai HB20 photo: Hyundai

4th place – Fiat Argo – R$ 69,990

One of the best-selling models in Brazil, the Fiat Argo is the fourth most affordable car in Brazil. Equipped with the 1.0 Firefly engine with 77 hp and 107 Nm and a 5-speed manual gearbox, the entry-level version of the hatch produced in Betim (MG) has an initial price of R$ 69,990. The Fiat Argo can reach R$ 81,990 in the top-of-the-line Trekking version, which is equipped with the 1.3 Firefly engine with 107 hp and 134 Nm of torque. On the Fiat website, it is still possible to equip the model with options and different accessories, which are paid separately at dealerships.





Fiat Argo Photo: Stellantis

3rd place – Volkswagen Gol – R$ 69,790

Closing the podium, the third place goes to Volkswagen Gol. Produced in Taubaté (SP), the veteran hatch starts at R$ 69,790 in the entry-level version equipped with the 1.0 flex aspirated engine of 84 hp and 102 Nm. This option always features a 5-speed manual transmission. Traditional former sales leader, the Volkswagen Gol reaches R$ 85,790 in the top-of-the-line version equipped with the 1.6 MSI 16v engine of 120 hp and 164 Nm associated with a 6-speed automatic transmission, without options.





Volkswagen Gol Photo: Disclosure

2nd place – Fiat Mobi – R$ 60,990

The second place on the list goes to the Fiat Mobi. In 2022, Fiat’s subcompact hatch stopped offering the Easy option, which cost R$48,490. With that, the most affordable version of Mobi is now the Like, which starts at R$60,990. Also this year, the model also gained new features in the engine, which became more economical due to the new emission rules of the Proconve PL7. Under the hood, all versions of the Fiat Mobi are equipped with the 1.0 Fire engine with 74 hp and 95 Nm, always with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Without the options, the Fiat Mobi reaches R$ 63,990 in the top-of-the-line Trekking version.





Fiat Mobi Photo: Stellantis / Publicity

1st place – Renault Kwid – R$ 59,890

The cheapest car in Brazil is the Renault Kwid. Newly restyled, the Renault hatch has just hit the market with news inside and out. On the other hand, Kwid stopped offering the entry-level Life version, which cost R$48,790. Now, the most affordable version of the model has become the Zen, which starts at R$59,890 with the option of Black Nacré paint. Under the hood, all versions of Kwid have a 1.0 flex engine with 71 hp and 98 Nm, always with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The Renault Kwid reaches R$ 67,690 in the top-of-the-line Outsider version.





Renault Kwid Photo: Renault/Disclosure

P. CAR PRICE

MINIMUM* PRICE

MAXIMUM** 1 Renault Kwid BRL 59,890 BRL 67,690 two Fiat Mobi BRL 60,990 BRL 63,990 3 Volkswagen Gol BRL 69,790 BRL 85,790 4 Fiat Argo BRL 69,990 BRL 81,990 5 Hyundai HB20 BRL 70,590 BRL 103,490

*Input version without options.

** Top of the line version without options.