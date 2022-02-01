WhatsApp: code reveals unlimited backup to Google Drive must end | Backup

Raju Singh 4 mins ago Technology Comments Off on WhatsApp: code reveals unlimited backup to Google Drive must end | Backup 0 Views

New WhatsApp code reveals the end of unlimited backup on Google Drive — Photo: Raquel Freire/TechTudo

The lines of code revealed in the beta version of the messenger bear the inscription “gdrive_backup_quota”, indicating that there will be a Google Drive quota to store WhatsApp backups for free. The messages don’t reveal how much space will be reserved for the app’s conversations with the change. Currently, Google’s free cloud plan entitles you to a total of 15 GB, which is taken up by the company’s services, such as Google Photos and Gmail.

WhatsApp code with messages about changing Google Drive backup — Photo: Playback/WABetaInfo

Unlimited Drive storage is a big plus for Android users, as the iOS app doesn’t have the same benefit on iCloud. Whoever accesses the messenger on the iPhone needs to have at least 2.05 times more space available on iCloud than the size of the WhatsApp backup.

How to make a sticker on WhatsApp Web without installing anything on the PC

How to make a sticker on WhatsApp Web without installing anything on the PC

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Genshin Impact 2.4: Redeem the free codes for today, Monday, January 31

The Genshin Impact ends the month distributing several free codes to its players, who wish …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved