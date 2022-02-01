WhatsApp: code reveals unlimited backup to Google Drive must end | Backup

New WhatsApp code reveals the end of unlimited backup on Google Drive — Photo: Raquel Freire/TechTudo
The lines of code revealed in the beta version of the messenger bear the inscription “gdrive_backup_quota”, indicating that there will be a Google Drive quota to store WhatsApp backups for free. The messages don’t reveal how much space will be reserved for the app’s conversations with the change. Currently, Google’s free cloud plan entitles you to a total of 15 GB, which is taken up by the company’s services, such as Google Photos and Gmail.
WhatsApp code with messages about changing Google Drive backup — Photo: Playback/WABetaInfo
Unlimited Drive storage is a big plus for Android users, as the iOS app doesn’t have the same benefit on iCloud. Whoever accesses the messenger on the iPhone needs to have at least 2.05 times more space available on iCloud than the size of the WhatsApp backup.
