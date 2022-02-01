Which president spent the most on the corporate card?

As the population unfolds to dribble the economic crisispresident of the republic uses and abuses the union corporate card. This week, a special report by the newspaper The globe revealed that Jair Messias Bolsonaroalthough it is missing 11 months to the end of his mantle, spent 18.8% more in personal expenses than its predecessors. Check out.

The use of union corporate card it’s a practice applicant in the presidency and others public instances. However, what has been surprising is that the current head of state, Bolsonarohas already exceeded a value of more than BRL 29.6 million US last three years.

History of the corporate card of the presidency of the republic

A survey by O Globo pointed out that Bolsonaro’s current spending is 18.8% higher than those of former presidents Dilma Rousseff (PT) and Michel Temer (MDB), during his four years of tenure.

According to the report, in December last year, purchases of exclusive cards from Bolsonaro’s family had an expense of BRL 1.5 million. The amount is above the amount allowed in a single month.

Bolsonaro enjoys vacation financed by the Union

It is worth noting that the president was on vacation for about a week, traveling around the country. He himself shared his days off in Santa Catarina and was strongly criticized, because in the same period cities of Bahia and Minas Gerais were being wiped out by the floods.

In 2021 alone, Bolsonaro’s personal spending was approximately BRL 11.8 million. Highest annual value of the last seven years. According to the Planalto Palace itself, says the globetwo of the cards are for the exclusive use of the president and the others stay with his family members.

2022 elections

So far, the head of state has not commented on the matter. It is to be expected that the news will amplify its rejection in the 2022 elections. Increasingly, Bolsonaro gains the unpopularity of the population that demands greater attention to the current scenario of health, economic and social crisis.

In this year, the PL candidate will have as its biggest competitor the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, recognized worldwide for its strong action focused on education, end of hunger and employability.

