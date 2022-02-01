WHO: Covid generates mountain of medical waste and threatens the environment – 01/02/2022

Billions of glass containers of vaccine doses, masks, gloves, special glasses, syringes, used tests and kits related to the fight against covid-19 turn into an extra headache for health services and now threaten hospitals and their patients .

The alert is being released this Tuesday by the WHO, which reveals the existence of tons of hazardous waste that will have to be treated for years. In New Delhi alone, at the height of the health crisis, hospitals generated four times as much waste as the average in recent years.

One of the characteristics of the coronavirus is its ability to survive on surfaces and, therefore, disposing of medical waste in this situation involves a delicate operation. According to the WHO, healthcare workers and communities living near care centers are the most threatened.

The WHO report calls on governments to dedicate resources to deal with this new situation, further pointing to the fact that Covid-19 has led to a rush for plastic in different supply chains.

The agency estimates that between March 2020 and November 2021 alone, 87,000 tonnes of protective equipment were acquired through UN systems. 140 million tests representing another 2.6 thousand tons were also commercialized, while the more than 8 billion doses of vaccines already administered generated 144 thousand tons of waste. The pandemic also generated 731,000 extra liters of chemical waste.

If, before the pandemic, a third of hospitals around the world were unable to manage their waste in a safe way, the entity’s fear is that this new mountain of waste could create an even greater threat. In the poorest countries, 60% of care centers do not have enough infrastructure to deal with hospital waste.

“Covid-19 has forced the world to recognize the gaps and neglect aspects of the waste stream and how we produce, use and dispose of our health resources, from the cradle to the grave,” said Maria Neira, director of Environment, Climate Change and Health. from WHO.

The report presents a set of recommendations to integrate better, safer and more environmentally sustainable waste practices into the current response to the pandemic.

Recommendations include the use of eco-friendly packaging and transport, recyclable or biodegradable materials, as well as calling for investment in non-combustible waste treatment technologies.