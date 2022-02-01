Who is the hardline advising Putin on Ukraine – International

MOSCOW — The West is legalizing marriages between people and animals. Ukraine’s leaders are as bad as Hitler, and the country’s nationalists are “not human”. These are the views found in the upper echelon surrounding the president Vladimir Putinamid the highest Russian security officials who will be able to sit at the negotiating table, while their leader decides whether or not to launch an open war against Ukraine.

In statements published by the Russian media last year, these powerful men — largely born in Soviet Union of the 1950s, such as Putin — have exposed even more reactionary positions than those of the president, a sign of a tougher line than the Kremlin is taking as it intensifies its animosity toward those it sees as enemies at home and abroad.

The rise of security officials into the president’s orbit outlines Putin’s evolution from the young leader who was friendly to the West in the early 2000s — while surrounding himself with advisers that included prominent liberals — to the man who now implicitly threatens to start a major war. in Europe.

This story is also about the Kremlin’s years of struggle to forge an ideology to justify Putin’s rule: which increasingly uses the figure of the West as an enemy, Ukraine as a threat and Russia as a bastion of “traditional values”.

“It is an attempt to collectively form a counter-ideology, as Putin has no ideology,” Konstantin Remchukov, editor of a Moscow newspaper linked to the Kremlin, said of what he called a “conservative-reactionary” elite worldview. of Russian security. “The key postulate is that everyone is against Russia.”

No one really knows how Putin makes his decisions or who he listens to as he considers his next steps. The Russian president, the Kremlin claims, is reviewing written responses to Moscow’s security demands delivered by the United States and for North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) last week — including ensuring that Ukraine never becomes a member of the military alliance.

On Friday, the Kremlin said the West’s responses did not address Russia’s biggest security concerns. But Putin, for his part, has been silent, refraining from publicly commenting on Ukraine since December, despite appearing on camera almost daily.

That leaves hardline advisers with the role of offering clues into the president’s thinking. Some of them have known Putin from the time they worked with him in the KGB and are accused by the West of coordinating assassinations, influence operations, cyberespionage and the brutal bellicosity that helped drive the Kremlin away from Europe and the US.

Putin is known for encouraging anti-Western rhetoric, but his top security adviser, Nikolai Patrushev, embraces this narrative with even greater ardor. Putin paints a picture in which enemies are dedicated to falsifying Russia’s glorious past, but his foreign intelligence chief Sergei Naryshkin has made the fight for history a special priority.

Putin has adopted a policy of more state involvement in the economy, but his Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has taken this trend to an extreme, paving the way for a massive government-led effort to build Siberia’s new cities.

“Some kind of time machine is taking us back to the worst years of Hitler’s occupation,” Naryshkin said of Ukraine this month, describing the country’s pro-Western government as a “true dictatorship.” He opened an exhibition in Moscow entitled “Human rights abuses in Ukraine”.

‘Russophobia’

Last month, Shoigu claimed that Ukrainian nationalists “are not human”. Patrushev described “Russophobia” in Ukraine as the product of Western propaganda that goes back to the envious European scribes who marred the reputation of Ivan the Terrible.

“It did not please them that the Russian tsar did not recognize their political and moral leadership,” Patrushev said of the 16th-century tyrant known for his feared secret police.

Now, as Putin considers how much he will raise his stakes in Ukraine, the question will be how much he will adopt the conspiratorial thinking of his bellicose upper echelons. In Moscow, some analysts still see a pragmatic line in Putin. The Russian leader balances threats and paranoia fostered by confidants like Patrushev, they say, with the more sober perception of people like Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, the technocrat charged with keeping the economy on track.

“These men are radical conservatives,” said Remchukov, who in 2018 ran the re-election campaign for Moscow’s mayor, a former Putin chief of staff. “It may be a conservative axis, but Putin is at the center.”

Many signs, however, point to the “radicals” gaining ground. The most obvious change has taken place inside Russia, where the poisoning of the opposition leader Aleksey Navalni, in 2020, was followed by a broad crackdown last year against activists, the media and even academics. Western officials said Navalni was poisoned by the Russian government, but Naryshkin, the former head of foreign intelligence, described the poisoning as a move by the West to seek a “sacrificial victim” to help topple Putin.

As they work to crush dissent, hardline security officials are also putting themselves at the forefront of embracing Russia’s “traditional values” as an alternative to the morally degrading West. A television channel was recently fined for showing images of a man with long hair and painted nails — “not matching the image of a man with a traditional sexual orientation.” Two bloggers were sentenced to 10 months in prison over a sexually suggestive photo outside St Basil’s Cathedral.

“Fathers and mothers are being renamed as parents number 1 and 2,” Patrushev said in an interview in September, describing the “foreign” values ​​of the West. to the point of legalizing marriages between people and animals.”

Putin repeated the line about “parents number 1 and 2” in an appearance a month later, but did not mention zoophilia.

As Russian troops gather in the vicinity of Ukraine, another element of the security authorities’ ideology emerges: the glorification of the Soviet past. Patrushev claimed that the collapse of the Soviet Union “gave complete freedom to the neoliberal elite of the West”, allowing them to impose their nontraditional values ​​on the world. He and his colleagues classify Russia as a country destined to regain that bastion status against the West, with Ukraine and other former Soviet republics under its rightful sphere of influence.

“This is one of the darkest currents of Russian nationalism, multiplied by imperialism,” said Andrei Kolesnikov, a senior researcher at the Carnegie Moscow Center, an analysis institute. The goal of the elite of Russian security authorities, he said, is “the restoration of the empire”.

Putin himself has described the collapse of the Soviet Union as a “geopolitical catastrophe”. But he also used to seek advice from a variety of authorities, including those with more liberal views. Now these officials have largely been removed from the government, while technocrats like Mishustin almost never speak publicly about matters beyond their immediate areas of responsibility.

There remains, then, the elite of security authorities collectively known as “siloviki”; many of its members — such as Patrushev, Naryshkin and Aleksandr Bortnikov, Russia’s domestic spy chief — were Putin’s former colleagues in the KGB.

His influence extends far beyond security issues: Patrushev, a hardened volleyball player, runs the Russian Volleyball Federation, and his son is minister of agriculture. Naryshkin coordinates the Russian Historical Society, helping to spearhead the glorification — and, critics say, the cover-up — of the Russian past. Shoigu, the defense minister, caters to Putin’s interest in outdoor activities as president of the Russian Geographical Society and often takes the president on vacations to Siberian forests.

For these officials, analysts say, rising tensions with the West are a good thing, increasing their hold on the ruling elite. “The escalation of confrontations and sanctions does not scare the siloviki; on the contrary, it opens up more opportunities for them,” wrote Tatiana Stanovaya, founder of the political analysis firm R. Politik, recently.

Russian analysts are left to wonder whether Putin still has enough pragmatic insights to avoid an open war in Ukraine. Last month’s closing by the Russian government of Memorial International — a Moscow-based human rights group that had long angered the country’s security establishment for revealing crimes by the Soviet secret police — marked yet another approach by Putin. to the views of the siloviki.

But Western sanctions on an incursion into Ukraine could have far-reaching consequences, as the Russian stock market slumped amid fears of war in recent weeks. And military casualties could have unpredictable side effects on domestic politics and tarnish Putin’s legacy.

“If there is a war against Ukraine and fratricidal killings, Putin will be remembered for that alone,” said Remchukov, the newspaper editor. “It is impossible for him not to understand the magnitude of this sin.” / TRANSLATION BY GUILHERME RUSSO