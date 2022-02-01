Who leaves BBB 22? Poll vote points to public indecision; partial · TV news

The decision of who goes out on the second wall of BBB 22 (Globo) tends to be tight. According to part of the poll, the trio that disputes the public’s preference in the hot seat appears with similar percentages, but Jessilane Alves is the one who has the least chance of appearing in the main questionnaires.

in the search of TV news, the rejection leader is Natália Deodato, with 39.73% of the choices to leave the dispute for R$ 1.5 million. Rodrigo Mussi appears in the sequence with 33.7%. The biology teacher closes the list with her 26.57%. More than 184,000 votes had been registered as of the publication of this text.

The UOL poll, which has more than 140 thousand participations, has the “player” of the season as the most rejected: 40.75% of the choices; the nail designer appears with 35.23%; and Jessi comes with 24.01%.

The different numbers of the partials indicate that the BBB 22 audience is undecided about who should leave, and the collective efforts made on social networks can be decisive for the final result. The Big Brother Brasil poll has no scientific value, it just portrays a trend on the part of the reality show viewers.

The official data is obtained by votes on the Globo website and will be known on the live program this Tuesday (1st) – the attraction will start at 11:30 pm (Brasilia time), because of the Brazil game.

Formation of the wall

The leader Tiago Abravanel sent Rodrigo to the wall; Pedro Scooby, who had won the competition for the lead in doubles with Silvio Santos’ grandson, opted for Natália; the one blessed by the angel had to send a third name to the hot seat and it was Douglas – the actor escaped in the Trial. Jessi was the most voted in the house.

The three threatened spoke to the public why they deserve to stay in the house. The biology teacher was the most emotional and cried during her speech. “I came here to try to change a little bit of my story, my family’s story and transform the lives of the people I love the most. I want to build this story inside, I believe there was little time to show what I am, to I came and what I want”, he said.

“I came back from a wall and I want to thank everyone who was with me. We come here with the dream of changing reality, of building a better future, of improving our lives. I’m going with people I love very much, but I want to continue. I want to ask for the help of each one of you at home, to show more and more who I am”, said Natália.

Rodrigo chose to sting the opponents of the Camarote who turned him into a target. “Who am I in the bread line to think I have fans out there? But I believe too much in the judgment of the public. Winning is not everything, wanting to win is. I didn’t come to Disney, I came to play and I left it open from the first moment. Give me one more chance to stay in here, I need a chance because this game will turn around”, he promised.

