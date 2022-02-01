Who will leave the BBB tomorrow?

The formation of the second wall of the Big Brother Brazil 2022 took place this past Sunday (23). The new ones bricked up of the week are: Jessilane, Rodrigo and Natalia. The trio is competing to remain in the most watched house in Brazil.

Who will leave BBB 22?

According to the poll carried out by the UOL portal, the participant who should leave every Tuesday (2) is Rodrigo, with 39.08% of the votes. The brother even had a disagreement with some confinement colleagues and is being commented a lot by netizens on social networks.

The participant, Natalia, is occupying the second place to leave the program, with 38.23%. The dispute seems to be quite fierce between the two brothers, since the last one, Jessilane, has 22.67% of the votes.

Formation of the wall

The formation of this week’s wall took place in a very different way. The participants with the power to nominate someone for the wall were: Eliezer, who won the immunity of the angel, Tiago Abravanel, leader of the week and Pedro Scooby, winner of the leader’s test, along with the actor.

Tiago Abravanel nominated Rodrigo for the wall, Eliezer nominated Douglas Silva and Pedro Scooby ended up indicating Natalia. Jessilane was voted the most by her confinement colleagues.

The participants who had the right to participate in the Bate e Volta event were: Jessilane, Douglas Silva and Natália. The actor ended up taking the victory and the formation of the second wall of the season was between Rodrigo, Natália and Jessilane.

