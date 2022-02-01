Why is Nubank’s value per customer triple that of Banco Inter?

With more than 41 million customers, Nubank expanded its services and, in December 2021, the fintech debuted its IPO.

Even though its value on the American stock market has declined in 40%, the company remains valued according to experts.

Although the startup is aiming to make its first profit in 2022, the company already has an appreciation in the BRL 32.2 billion, about. This indicates that each client of the institution is equivalent to a market value of $785.

This corresponds to triple of Inter. The bank, which currently has 14 million customers, has only one third of the mark reached by Nubank: each customer has a value of $260.

Founded in 1994 and later restructured as a digital bank, Inter, despite having been in operation for 28 years, is valued at BRL 19 billion.

What the experts say

According to Virgílio Lage, a specialist at Valor Investimentos for Veja magazine, as Nubank invested in the IPO in the stock market abroad, fintech advanced.

“Both banks are too leveraged, but Nubank is more. The fact of having made an IPO in the American market helps, because there is more liquidity there than in Brazil”, commented Lage.

In addition, there is a great possibility that the startup will grow even more this year, which attracts more investors.

For this reason, the company was elected as the financial institution with the highest market valuation in Latin America, a ranking it lost last week to Itaú.

According to Lage, as Inter acquires companies and operates as a holding company, the number of loans and customers grew, which made the company profit from these institutions.

However, it is worth noting that Nubank has not yet had any income, while Inter accumulated R$ 58 million in the third quarter in 2021, managing to recover from the financial losses of 2020.

Image: rafapress / shutterstock.com