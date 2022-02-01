Will Destiny 2 and other Bungie IPs be PlayStation exclusives?

In yet another bombshell for the video game industry today (31), Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has announced the acquisition of developer Bungie. Founded in 1991, the company has a good history, having even been part of the list of Microsoft subsidiaries. However, with the revelation of the purchase by Sony, the question remains: destiny 2 and other Bungie intellectual properties (IPs) will be PlayStation exclusives?

face, we can answer no, neither Space FPS nor other IPs will be released exclusively on Sony’s console. Those involved in the business have already made a point of making this clear.

“The first thing to say unequivocally is that Bungie will remain an independent, cross-platform studio and publisher. Pete [Parsons, CEO] and I have talked about a lot of things over the last few months and this was one of the first, and actually the easiest and most direct conclusions we came to together. Everyone wants the extremely large Destiny 2 community, whatever platform they are on, to continue to enjoy the experiences,” said Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE).

He added that the agreement also applies to upcoming games from Bungie, which already has a team working on a new game from a completely new franchise. This new IP will also be released for Xbox consoles and possibly PC.

“We remain in charge of our destiny. We will continue to independently publish and develop our games creatively. We will continue to promote a unified Bungie community. Our games will continue wherever our community is, wherever they choose to play.”

And what will the deal do?

The information that the Bungie games won’t be PlayStation exclusives took a lot of people by surprise. The players asked themselves, then, what is the purpose of the negotiation between the companies.

Of course, the details of the $3.6 billion deal – which has yet to be approved by regulators – have not been released in the smallest detail. However, those involved have already talked about at least 3 aspects whose negotiation will serve: