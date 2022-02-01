Windows 11: How to install Android apps on PC using the system

Application support android is one of the novelties of Windows 11, but is only available through the Windows Insider program. The service is quite limited, but there are ways around some of these limitations and already use the long-awaited functionality.

It is important to note that the tool is still under development and, even when it is possible to install an application, there is no guarantee that it will run well or even open. For those who want to try it out, Tecmundo prepared a guide, but pointed out the main problems of the tool.

Android apps without being part of Windows Insider

per hour, the Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA), responsible for running Android apps on Windows 11, is only available in the US via Windows Insider. With this, it is necessary to do a direct installation through the “Online link generator for Microsoft Store” and some command lines.

Downloading Windows Subsystem for AndroidSource: Tecmundo

On the download site, search for Product ID 9P3395VX91NR using the option slow and choose The version of 1.21 GB. After downloading, right-click the file and select “copy as path“.

Installing WSA via Windows PowerShellSource: Tecmundo

Once this is done, open the Windows PowerShell as an administrator, enter the command Add-AppxPackage -Path and paste the address. Ex.: Add-AppxPackage -Path “C:\Users\danie\Downloads\MicrosoftCorporationII.WindowsSubsystemForAndroid_1.7.32815.0_neutral___8wekyb3d8bbwe.Msixbundle”.

WSA installed. Next step is to configure and install Android appsSource: Tecmundo

Configuring the WSA

Once installed, it is necessary to configure Windows Subsystem for Android (which appears in Portuguese as “Windows Subsystem for Android”) before testing your favorite games and apps. It is important to note that the WSA is a virtual machine, so it is necessary to enable hardware virtualization in the BIOS if it is not enabled.

Verify Hardware Virtualization is EnabledSource: Tecmundo

To start the configuration, open the WSA and activate the Developer Mode. This step is essential for installing programs when simple tools do not work for some reason.

Enabling Developer Mode in WSASource: Tecmundo

APKs and alternative stores

The WSA uses the Amazon Appstore, not available in Brazil, and does not support Google Play Store, then it is necessary to download the installation files (APK) separately. In the case of games, alternative stores work well and, as they have most games android, we recommend TapTap.

There are two ways to install APKs: using Android developer tools or through the program (unofficial) WSATools, available at Microsoft Store. Although more complicated, the first method is necessary in some cases, so we will explain it step by step, but first, download the APKs you want to install.

Search for the app on Google Play Store Copy the page address. Ex.: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lemon.lvoverseas Download the APK from the APK Downloader website.

WSATools and TapTap

The simplest way to install Android apps is to use alternative stores like TapTap or Aurora, but WSATools is required for this installation. Download the APK from the store and, if WSATools is installed, the system will already have associated the APK with the tool.

TapTapSource: Teacmundo

So, just double-click the tool and the tool will install quickly and the application will appear in the list of programs. The process to uninstall is the same as for native Windows programs.

Installation via ADB

If WSATools doesn’t work, you can install it via Android Debug Bridge (ADB). Once the WSA is configured, go to the Android SDK Platform-Tools page to download the tool.

Choose Android SDK Platform-Tools for Windows Read and accept the user terms download the tool Extract the content into a folder of your choice Right click on the folder that has the files and choose Copy as Path (default name is platform-tools, but you can choose any other) Open Command Prompt as Administrator Type CD, paste the address and press ENTER. Ex.: cd “”C:\Downloads\platform-tools_r32.0.0-windows/platform-tools” Without closing the prompt, go back to the WSA settings and copy the IP If an IP does not appear, click Files, wait for the WSA manager to open and click Refresh/Update Enabling WSA IP AddressSource: Tecmundo Return to Prompt, type the command adb connect and the IP. Ex.: adb connect 172.30.153.179 Browse and copy the APK path Return to Prompt and enter the command adb install “path to apk”. Ex.: adb install “C:\Downloads\taptap-intl_2.22.0-rel.300001.apk”

Tests and considerations

As it does not support the Play Store, programs that only use the Google account for authentication have their use compromised. As most games allow authentication via Facebook or your own accounts, this is usually not a problem.

Saint Seiya Awakening running on Windows 11 via WSASource: Tecmundo

Applications that depend on file management, such as CapCut, require a lot of improvisation, and even then the use is very precarious, not worth the effort.

Microsoft hasn’t confirmed when the WSA will hit the public build of Windows 11, but new public beta testing begins soon. However, to the best of our knowledge, official support will remain limited to just a few apps that will be made available on the Amazon Appstore.