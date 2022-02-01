Wine may protect against Covid-19; beer has the opposite effect – Health News – Guia Giro – Giro Marília News

Thinkstock/Getty Images Wine may protect against Covid-19; beer has the opposite effect

Drinking beer can be a risk factor for contracting Covid-19. On the other hand, consuming red wine can protect against the disease. This was the conclusion of a study by researchers at Shenzhen Kangning Hospital in China.

The research looked at 473,957 people, of whom 16,559 tested positive for Covid-19. Analyzes showed that consumption of beer and cider increased the risk of Covid-19, regardless of the frequency and amount ingested. The high frequency of alcohol consumption (drinking 5 glasses a week or more) also increased the risk of contracting the disease.

People whose history pointed to high consumption of red wine (drinking 5 glasses a week or more) had a lower risk of contracting the disease. The same happened for those with a high frequency of consumption of white wine and champagne.

“Consumption of beer and cider is not recommended during epidemics. Public health guidelines should focus on reducing the risk of Covid-19, advocating healthy lifestyle habits and preferential policies among beer and cider consumers”, say the authors in the study.

However, those who drank above the guidelines tended to be at a higher risk of Covid-19, and consumers who doubled their intake above the guidelines or consumed more than twice as much had a 12% higher risk of catching Covid-19 compared with those who drank above the guidelines. who doesn’t drink.

The amount of weekly alcohol consumption was converted into units for beer and cider (1 liter = 2 units), wines (1 standard glass = 2 units) and spirits (1 shot = 1 unit). People were grouped into four categories: (1) non-drinkers or drinkers only on special occasions; (2) within recommended guidelines (those who consumed less than 14 units per week); (3) above the recommended by the guidelines (from 14 to less than 28 units per week); and (4) twice or more above recommended guidelines (28 units or more per week).

They concluded that those who drank had a lower risk of developing the disease compared with those who did not drink, but the protective effect was not significant.