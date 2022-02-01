Wine protects from covid-19 and beer increases risks; understand

Wine can protect you from covid-19, while beer increases the risks. The statement comes from research conducted by a team from Shenzhen Kangning Hospital (China) and Southwest Hospital (USA), whose findings were published in the scientific journal National Library of Medicine.

Basically, the study compared the consumption of certain alcoholic beverages and the risk of contracting covid-19. After evaluating the habits of 473,957 people registered in a database (of these, 16,559 tested positive for the virus), the researchers concluded that consumption of beer and cider increases the risk of infection by 28%.

Likewise, the high consumption of spirits also showed a relationship with the risk of contracting the disease. On the other hand, high consumption of red wine, white wine and champagne (one to four glasses a week) appeared to lead to an 8% lower risk of contracting Covid-19. Consumers of fortified wine faced a 12% lower risk of infection.

Want to stay on top of the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Wine reduces risk of contracting covid-19, while beer increases (Image: ipolly80/envato)

The protection found in wine was associated with the high content of polyphenols (organic compounds present in various plants and fruits, such as grapes, under the premise of protecting them against insects, ultraviolet radiation and microbial infections). According to the study, wine could inhibit the effect of viruses that cause colds and infections related to the respiratory tract.

“Consumption of beer and cider is not recommended during epidemics. Public health guidelines should focus on reducing the risk of covid-19, advocating healthy lifestyle habits and preferential policies among beer and cider consumers,” the study concludes.

Source: National Library of Medicine