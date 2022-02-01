With a repertoire, Paulo Sousa tests Flamengo with two and three defenders and leaves even players in doubt

Coach Paulo Sousa has been working exhaustively with the red-black squad. The intensity, commented on by Marinho during a press conference this Monday (31), is an important point of the commander’s activities, who are looking for the best scheme and good repertoire for the 2022 season.

One of the main dilemmas of the work so far is in the defensive sector. In Paulo Sousa’s work throughout his career, the coach has often chosen to use three defenders. The formation of three defenders, including, was tested during the pre-season, with David Luiz being the central defender.

Despite the preference for the scheme, Paulo does not rule out the possibility of starting the season with two defenders, using a midfield player or wing player to make the exit of three, this formation was also well worked by the coaching staff during the activities.

Choice of editors

What he has in mind for the next games, it is worth mentioning that Paulo Sousa debuts with the main team this Wednesday (02), against Boavista, in Volta Redonda, for the Carioca Championship, is to format the team that will face Atlético-MG. MG, on February 20, for the Supercopa do Brasil.

Paulo has in mind the importance of this game, something that was passed not only by the board, but also by some players in the squad. According to GOAL, the loss of the Libertadores title, the provocation of Júnior Alonso, who made a point of remembering Flamengo when celebrating the Brasileirão victory, and the desire to start the season well, are points that help him to motivate him for the confrontation. .

Also according to GOAL, the variations brought by Paulo during the activities, put a doubt in the minds of the players themselves who are not sure which is exactly the team that the coach imagines to start the season. The embezzlement of athletes who are in the Brazilian team and who had Covid-19 also contributed to these doubts.

Some doubts, however, may be resolved this Wednesday (02), during the team’s debut against Boavista. On the other hand, an old man promises to be present even in the first game, Arrascaeta, Everton Ribeiro, Gabigol and Isla, who are with their respective teams, should be absent and will not participate in the game.