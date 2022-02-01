With banks and oil company, Warren Buffett shares profit in January

The beginning of 2022, with the threat of rising interest rates in the United States, has not been good for many giants. The so-called FAANG companies (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google) are operating in the red on the stock exchanges, but Warren Buffett is still laughing for nothing.

According to CNN’s Before The Bell column, Buffet-controlled Berkshire Hathaway fund is up 3% this year. His conglomerate, Oracle of Omaha, invests in companies with lower price-to-earnings ratios, such as banks and energy companies.

+Fed’s Daly backs interest rate hikes in March and 1.25% rate through year end

Companies like Bank of America, American Express and US Bancorp, which are part of Berkshie’s investment portfolio, are operating in the green. The shares of the oil company Chevron, for example, rose more than 10%.

Although it’s still January, experts say patience for investors will be essential for 2022. “Buffet is the turtle while others drag on,” said John Buckingham, portfolio manager for value equity funds at Kovitz.

