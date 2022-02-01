With Messi wearing the 10, PSG draws goalless with Nice, but loses on penalties and is eliminated from the Coupe de France

After a 0-0 draw in normal time, PSG lost to Nice on penalties and is eliminated in the Coupe de France

In search of a spot in the quarterfinals, the PSG received in the Parc des Princes the nice through the French Cup this Monday afternoon (31). With the ball rolling, the score followed 0 to 0, with the visiting team leaving classified after 6 to 5 on penalties.

Without some of its main names, the Parisian team suffered during the match. His first chance of danger was a shot by Messi from outside the area that easily stopped in Bulka’s hands.

At the beginning of the second stage, Kluivert’s big chance. On the counterattack, the Dutchman took off running, but kicked with little angle on top of Donnarumma.

But the move that almost opened the scoring came in the 25th minute, when, after a cross, Kimpembe deflected towards the goal, but Todibo, fallen, saved it with his foot.

After the goalless draw with the ball rolling, the classification was defined in penalties. Paredes and Xavi Simons missed their free kicks and the Parisian team was eliminated.

Championship status

Now, the team will face, in the middle of next week, the Olympique de Marseille in the quarterfinals.

Messi with the 10?

unlike the call 1 and other tournaments, the Coupe de France does not have a fixed number and forces teams to enter the field with players wearing numbers from 1 to 11. With that, the Argentine ‘inherited’ the number of Neymar, who was injured.

Mbappe barred?

The French ace started on the bench the day he European newspapers pointed to an agreement with Real Madrid for next season. In the second stage, the athlete entered the field to try to change the scenario of the duel.

leader x vice

The match, despite being valid for the Coupe de France, has significance in the French Championship. That’s because PSG and Nice are, respectively, first and second in the tournament, with the capital team having an 11 point advantage.

next games

At the weekend, both teams return to play for France. Nice face the Clermont, on Sunday (6). On the same day, PSG visit Lille.

Datasheet

PSG 0 (5) x (6) 0 Nice

PSG: Donnarumma; Dagba (Xavi Simons), Kehrer, Kimpembe and Nuno Mendes (Bernat); Danilo Pereira, Verratti and Herrera (Paredes); Messi, Icardi (Mbappé) and Draxler. Coach: Mauricio Pochettino

NICE: Bulka; Lotomba (Atal), Todibo, Dante and Amavi; Schneiderlin, Thuram (Lemina), Boudaoui (Brahimi) and Kluivert (Guessand); Gouiri and Dolberg (Delort). Coach: Christophe Galtier