With the fall in shares, Méliuz (CASH3) becomes an excellent target for mergers and acquisitions, says BTG – Money Times

The fall in shares of Méliuz (CASH3) opens up opportunities for other companies to buy or combine operations with the cashback company, says the BTG Pactual (BPAC11), in a report sent to customers.

“At its current levels (R$2.4 billion or US$440 million of market value), we think it has once again become an excellent target for mergers and acquisitions for major players that need to improve customer relationships and engagement,” argue bank analysts.

Méliuz’s shares have accumulated a drop of 74% since August last year.

operational preview

According to BTG, despite the difficulty of the shares, Méliuz is on the right track: it has been improving its team, has concluded several mergers and acquisitions, is constantly overdelivering, is cash positive and “will likely be profitable in the future”.

“We believe the fourth quarter operating numbers were decent and should help the paper.”

In the fourth quarter, considering only the Méliuz operations, GMV (gross volume of goods) totaled R$ 1.7 billion, representing a growth of 52% compared to the third quarter and a jump of 77% compared to the same period in 2020.

The company ended the fourth quarter with 22.4 million accounts, up 1.6 million from the previous quarter and 8.4 million year-on-year.

The average pace of openings, however, has slowed down. 27,000 accounts were opened per business day in the fourth quarter, up from 30,000 in the third quarter.

In the last 12 months ending December 31, 2021, Méliuz reached a total of 9.4 million active users.

In the view of Great Investments, may seem like a strong growth figure, but compared to other periods in the past year, the number is lower.

“In the last three years, Méliuz has maintained an average growth rate of 130% in the number of users”, highlights the brokerage.

