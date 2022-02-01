Without leaving prison or having intimate visits, inmate becomes father of four children in 15 years

In 2006, Rafat Al-Qarawi was arrested accused of terrorist activities against Israel during the Second Intifada (Palestinian uprising against the occupation of territories). He finished sentenced to 15 years in prisonwhich would make one of your dreams difficult: be father.

But how to do? Rafat could not leave prison (on special pardons) or receive conjugal visitss. However, thanks to ingenuity and the smuggling of his own semen, the Palestinian managed to have four biological children with his wife without having any intimacy with her for 15 years.

“We smuggle the sperm through the canteen. The Palestinian prisoner gives his family five items in a bag. It’s like going to a supermarket and wanting to give your family something, a gift, candy, cookies, juice, honey, whatever you want. “confessed Rafat, who has since been released, to the local media, quoted by the newspaper “La Vanguardia”.

Rafat Al-Qarawi Photo: Reproduction

Rafat placed the sample of genetic material in bags, as he had told his family on the previous visit. These bags were supposedly resealed, so it was impossible for Israeli guards to notice that they had been tampered with.

“Who comes to receive the sample is your mother or your wife. Of course, everyone has their name written on the bag. The family leaves the prison with the bag and goes to the Razan Medical Center to have the insemination”confessed the man.

Collecting testimonies from other prisoners, Palestinian Media Watch ensures that there are over 100 children who were conceived the same way.

However, the medical community have doubts about the techniquesince sperm cells last only a few minutes outside the human body.