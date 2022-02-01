Woman dies after participating in religious ritual and children cry crying for her; watch video

By Karol Maia on January 30, 2022 at 4:54 pm | Updated January 30, 2022 at 4:54 pm

World – A woman took a risk and died in a religious ritual she believed in. The ritual is very traditional in her country and she lost her life in front of her family, in tears her children screamed for their mother while her husband did everything he could to try to bring his beloved back.

Born in Russia, the woman who was a lawyer, identified as Anna Uskova, was 40 years old and underwent a ritual to celebrate the Orthodox Epiphany, common in her country. She had jumped into a river because she believed that cold water had properties capable of bringing healing and ironically, she drowned after jumping into the ice hole and not being able to return, she disappeared after being carried away by the current.

In vain

Yury, who is the victim’s husband and businessman, did everything he could to try to save his partner, but he couldn’t. In a video that circulates in some news portals, it is possible to see that Anna makes the sign of the cross before jumping into the frozen lake.

The celebration is quite common in Russia. Some individuals enter the water on their own and others organize religious rituals in memory of Jesus’ baptism in the Jordan. According to information, Anna jumped on the ice when the temperature was around -5°C.

At the time he entered the water, the victim was wearing only a black bathing suit, as shown by images circulating on the internet.

