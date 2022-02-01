Woman who gave birth 13 times by surrogate ended up giving her own child ‘by mistake’

Carole Horlock, 55, is a woman who used to rent her uterus, being known as “the most prolific in the world” after having generated 13 babies in her womb for other couples or single women with fertilization problems. But the activity has a dark chapter: one of the children he delivered was by her own husband, without her knowing.

Carole gave birth to the baby in June 2004 through surrogacy, believing themselves to be the child of another couple, created from their egg but with the sperm of the other woman’s husband.

However, the couple did DNA test six weeks after birth and found the baby was Carole’s husband, Paul, 69 years old, with whom he has two daughters, now adults.

Carole Horlock Photo: Reproduction

Faced with such a scene of anguish and bewilderment, Carole and Paul agreed that they could still adopt him. But she was devastated when contact with the other couple was abruptly severed.

“I can’t stop thinking about him”, says the British, in a report published in the “Daily Mirror”.

Currently, the Essex (England) resident is on the Adoption Contact Registry at hope the “son” wants to meet her when she turns 18 this year.

“I am immensely proud of my career as a surrogate mother and having 13 babies who are loved by their families. Surrogacy has brought me and the families I have helped immeasurable joy, but it has also led to the darkest moments of my life.”, said Carole, whose feat was recognized in Guinness World Records.

to all went 15 babies generated by Carole for other people. One of the pregnancies was with twins and the other with triplets.

Carole Horlock Photo: Reproduction/ITV

The case of Carol and Paul’s baby “delivered by mistake” was the British woman’s ninth experience with surrogacy. As part of the experience, the surrogate mothers are advised, if possible, not to have sex until they become pregnant.

“I never promised I wouldn’t have sex, but my husband and I took precautions”, justified.

“This little boy was accidentally generated as an act of love between me and my partner”, she vented, who came to spend some time with the child’s parents after delivery, as usual.

“People ask me how I managed to give this baby away if it was mine, but many of the surrogates I gave were biologically mine. The difference was that this child was also Paul’s. Not a single day did we stop thinking about him. We live with hope. I want him to be aware of us and when he turns 18 he wants to see us.”, she added, whose husband has a heart problem.