‘Wordle’ is bought by the ‘New York Times’ | games

The New York Times (“NYT”) announced on Monday (31) the purchase of the online word game “Wordle”. The specific amount paid to the creator, Josh Wardle, was not revealed, but the publication says it was in the place of “a few million”.

Launched in October 2021, the browser game challenges players to discover, once a day, a five-letter word with six attempts.

It has since become a phenomenon on social media, largely thanks to its sharing format, which consists of colorful little boxes that show people’s performance.

According to the “NYT”, the game has millions of active users daily. After purchase, the game must remain “initially for free for new and existing players,” according to the newspaper.

In a note on Twitter, the creator stated that he works with the publication so that player wins and statistics are preserved.

“It was amazing to watch a game bring so much joy to so many, and I feel so grateful for the personal stories some of you have shared with me,” Wardle said, while justifying the sale.