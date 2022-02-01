Xbox Game Pass: Were the first games of February 2022 leaked?

It’s early February 2022 and Xbox Game Pass is about to update its back catalog, so we can expect the official presentation of the new titles arriving in the first wave of this month any time now, but in the meantime there’s a leak that seems to anticipate them.

The anticipation in question was published on the usual DeaLabs forum, a source that so far has always been very accurate with regard to games distributed through subscriptions or other initiatives, in particular with regard to PlayStation Plus.

That makes it all pretty believable, especially considering that some of these games have already been announced across the four titles confirmed for February 2022 on Xbox Game Pass.

These are, therefore, the games arriving in the first wave of February, according to the reported leak:

Ark Survival Evolved Ultimate Survivor Edition

dreamscaper

hell

Skul: The Hero Slayer

Edge of Eternity

Besiege (Game Preview)

The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom

contrast

Telling Lies

Those already confirmed were Edge of Eternity and besiege, while the mention of Ark Survival Evolved is quite mysterious, considering that the game is already present in the Xbox Game Pass catalog. This suggests a different edition, and indeed, it could likely be the Ultimate Survivor Edition, or an update that includes the various DLCs for prehistoric survival.

Among these games, however, CrossfireX would also be missing, which we can partially include among the Xbox Game Pass titles, considering that part of the campaign will be freely playable by subscribers to the Microsoft service, while to have the full version it will be necessary to buy it. it. In any case, we await confirmation from Microsoft that it will be able to introduce Xbox Game Pass games for the first batch of February this afternoon.