‘You have to have faith and trust’: family beats retinoblastoma with SUS, treatment diary and mutual support | Health

Michele de Farias Brito, now 45 years old, noticed in 2013 that she was taking photographs of her son Arthur, a 4-month-old baby at the time, and his eyes “went white”. After visiting 8 doctors, including ophthalmologists and pediatricians, she was able to diagnose the retinoblastoma , the same cancer was also detected in the eye of Lua, daughter of Tiago Leifert and Daiana Garbin.

Retinoblastoma: understand what it is and what are the symptoms

Arthur will turn 9 in April this year. Since 2014, when he underwent the last chemotherapy, he has had the disease under control. Retinoblastoma is a cancer that mostly affects children up to 5 years old and can lead, in more severe cases, to loss of eyes and vision.

In Arthur’s case, it was not necessary to remove either eye – he had cancer in both. However, he lost his sight on the left. After several doctors she consulted to get the diagnosis in 2013, one of them, a specialist from the National Cancer Institute (Inca) managed to identify the problem.

“I’ll tell you that it was very difficult. At the time, I was very desperate. (…) I was very afraid of not being able to do it. But I held on,” says Brito.

The cancer developed due to a mutation that occurred during pregnancy. Brito and her husband investigated the family history with the Inca to understand whether the retinoblastoma was hereditary or not. In their case, it was a genetic change, without the family factor. Rodrigo Munhoz, an oncologist at Hospital Sírio Libanês, explains that it is very important for patients to undergo the examination:

“Every child with the diagnosis must have a family questioning to understand if there are other cases in the family and the ideal is to do the genetic test looking for the mutation of this gene called RB1”, he explains.

On November 11, 2013, Arthur had his first chemotherapy in Rio de Janeiro, the city where he still lives. The family knows the exact date because Brito used a notebook to write down what happened to his son. It was a treatment diary, which she keeps to this day in order to have a complete history and avoid any misinformation being passed on to the doctors.

“I made a notebook with everything he took, I wrote down if he had a fever, when he started the treatment, when he started chemotherapy. With this notebook, for example, I discovered that the injection he was taking caused changes, that the boy did not couldn’t even move because of her,” he says.

One of the pages of Arthur's treatment diary — Photo: Personal Archive

So, from mother to mother, Brito explains that he would recommend to Daiana Garbin — and anyone else who is going through the same problem — to write down all the stages of the fight. For her, this was essential to feel safe and accompanying her son’s progress. In addition, another important factor was the support of the father, who was in all the consultations and was present throughout the period.

Less than 1 year after the first chemotherapy, on October 15, 2014, Arthur underwent the last one. Between the beginning and the end, the baby had a thrombosis and needed a treatment with heparin. The family says they had to learn how to give the injection to avoid clots. After the last session to date, the boy grew up in medical follow-up. It is considered cured.