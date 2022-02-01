Young woman dies after tattoo artist points out suspicious wart

Young Tom Linton was dreaming of getting his first tattoo to celebrate his 18th birthday. However, he didn’t expect his tattoo artist to identify the disease that took his life. The artist would have warned the boy about a wart with suspicious characteristics on his arm, but in addition to not having cared, he did not warn family members about the alert. Linton died months later, diagnosed with advanced melanoma-type skin cancer, aged 19.

The boy’s mother, identified only as Amanda, says the wart was seen on the inside of her son’s arm by the tattoo artist, who advised him to seek medical attention. In late 2019, the boy started to feel unwell, lost a lot of weight – a major sign of cancer – and also developed blue spots on his chest. First-aid doctors said they had never seen this type of symptom in other patients, and the young man was referred for tests before being discharged and returning home.

Tom worked at Lloyds Bank and studied at Northumbria. Tom was diagnosed with skin cancer in 2019 and passed away in 2020. Tom and his twin sister Hannah

After suffering a faint, he was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in the UK for examination, and cancer cells were found in his liver, kidneys and lungs. Doctors continued the investigation to find the primary cause of his cancer, and they found he had melanoma.

“Tom never mentioned it to me, he was 18 years old and was so happy with this tattoo, the wart was the least of his worries”, Amanda recalls, in an interview with The Sun newspaper.

While it is usually seen in older people, one in four cases of the condition is diagnosed in individuals under the age of 50 and very rarely in people under the age of 30. The most common sign of melanoma is the appearance of new warts or changes in existing marks. Some spots can develop over many years. The photos show that the young man’s wart, the same one signaled by the tattoo artist, is of a dark and deep color.

Quick death

Linton’s diagnosis came in January 2020. The family says that the young man’s condition worsened very quickly, and that the treatments had a great impact on his health. He felt pain in his arms and even told his parents that he didn’t think that wart was as bad as it looked.

“Cancer would be the last thing a young person would think about. Tom told me he had never heard of melanoma, he didn’t know anything about it,” says the mother.

He lost his vision in one eye and the vision in the other got much worse, which made him very frustrated. He said only that he wanted to go home to die there, alongside his mother, father and sister, according to the British report. In March 2020, doctors said they didn’t expect him to survive another weekend. At the time, the UK was going through the first lockdown caused by Covid-19, and Tom’s friends and girlfriend were unable to visit. The family stayed with the young man for another six weeks until he passed away.

“He never got sunburned, he never had a tanning bed. It is important to inform that, in addition to developing the disease, some people can be born with melanoma transmitted by their parents and that it is not always caused by the sun”, says the family.

In partnership with the charity MelanomaMe, the family is organizing Tom’s Fest, which will be held at Tom’s school and will feature bands, youth acts and food stalls. The melanoma awareness act aims to alert the community about the risks of the disease.