YouTube Music tests interface redesign and playlist section improvements

Overall, the developer is working on two main updates to the app, including the “Recommended Radios” function which is similar to what we find on Spotify and generates an exclusive playlist created from the user’s suggestion of artists and favorite songs with daily update. .
The second feature, in turn, is the change in the application’s interface in order to make it more similar to the web version, integrating the different platforms of YouTube Music, a change that was positively received by the community and should be one of the great highlights of the streaming service.
The app’s redesign also introduced an improvement in the playlists section, allowing you to view all created collections and insert songs more easily, also displaying the album cover and number of songs added.
These changes were discovered by Reddit users and are yet to be released in the stable version of the app, but based on previous updates it is expected to happen in the next few weeks arriving first for those enrolled in the beta testers program.
