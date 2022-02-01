‘Zambelli liar’: internet criticizes deputy for false information – Politics

After a series of lies, netizens criticize deputy Carla Zambelli (photo: Agência Brasil/Reproduction) On Twitter, netizens push the hashtag #ZambelliMentirosa and the subject was among the most commented on this Monday (31/01) and has already surpassed 4 thousand tutes. The virtual movement is critical of recent publications by federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PSL-SP).

The bolsonarista released false information about the vaccine against COVID-19. The shared content highlighted the titles of three articles that, read in sequence, suggested that a Bayern Munich player developed myocarditis after taking the immunizer.

The deputy traveled to the United States to participate in the National March for Life against abortion, held in Washington, and took the opportunity to go on sightseeing tours and enjoy fine dining restaurants.

On social media, she stated that the trip was paid for with her own resources. Pressured by the population, Zambelli admitted, on the 25th, that she used public money to cover the expenses of the trip.

According to information published on the Chamber of Deputies website, the trip was an “official mission by Zambelli, between the 19th and 23rd of January” with the objective of “participating in the March for Life event and visiting the American parliament”. The expenses involved the payment of four and a half per diems in the amount of R$ 2,431.04 each, totaling R$ 10,939.68.

