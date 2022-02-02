1st target of the James Webb telescope is a star of Ursa Major; see which

After weeks of travel, the James Webb telescope finally arrived at your destination last week. Now, more than 1.5 million kilometers from Earth, the giant is preparing to calibrate its measuring instruments.

And who will help the telescope in this mission is the star called HD 84406, located in the constellation Ursa Major. James Webb must not properly begin his scientific observations, but the exploration of the celestial body will guarantee the start of its operation.

The star is 260 light years away from Earth. Its magnitude is 6.7, which means that its glow is too weak for the naked eye to see. However, if that were possible, it would be necessary to look at the “tail” of Ursa Major. That’s where the star is. It is part of an asterism (set of stars) known as the Great Car.

The star HD 84406 will be used for the telescope to align its mirrors, after which it should be set aside. That’s because it is too bright to be studied by James Webb, who sees space in the infrared spectrum — which allows him to capture more information about distant space objects.

It can be said that the telescope will not focus on stars similar to the Sun, as is the case with this one, but on the birth of these celestial objects, which occurs within clouds of gas and dust.

James Webb’s main objective is to look at the beginnings of the Universe. Its technology will allow scientists to get information about what happened about 100 million years after the Big Bang, which is a relatively short time on astronomical scales.

For now, the telescope must continue performing instrument testing and calibration procedures. Its official work is scheduled for June 2022, when the first images should also begin to be sent to Earth.